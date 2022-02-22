Torn From Her Arms

Torn From Her Arms is based on a true story, originally covered by the OZY editorial team. Amidst the ongoing crisis at the U.S. border, the timely film depicts the harrowing true story of a mother and daughter who must find their way back to each other after being separated.

NEWS + POLITICS

Heather McGhee on Why America Needs to Be Better Than the Sum of Its Parts

Heather McGhee’s new book dives into how racism holds America back.

She Held Up Michigan's Vote Amid Trump's Threats. Now What?

The OZY News Quiz

What climate pledge did Chinese President Xi Jinping make to the United Nations Tuesday? Test your knowledge.

The OZY News Quiz

Which Taliban leader was reported to be missing this week? Test your knowledge.

The OZY News Quiz

Who won Germany's election last Sunday? Test your knowledge.

Who Are the Highest-Paid Public Workers in America?

Not governors.

Pinochet Jailed Her. She’s Demolishing His Legacy

Alejandra Flores Carlos is among a handful of Indigenous Chileans tasked with rewriting the country's Constitution.

SUNDAY MAGAZINE

Hey Neighbor! Imagine a World Beyond Borders

Seeing the Sky Fall: Meet the Storm Chasers

Animals At Work

Suits: The New Face of Latin American Crime

Can You Trust Judge A.I.?

The Joy of Idle Living

What Does It Mean To Live Forever?

NEW + NEXT

Meet the Architect Predicting the Future of Our Cities

Architect and urban designer Cindy Frewen is trying to figure out how the COVID-19 pandemic will accelerate some of the changes she’s been forecasting and transform how we live in the future.

12 Books You Need to Read

Meet the Man Making Opera History

In 138 years, New York's Met hasn’t put on an opera by an African American composer.

Sky Fall: Meet the Storm Chasers

Meet the band of storm chasers who love extreme weather, going where few do, for art and adrenaline, for science and survival.

Latin America Is Defining the New Cool

Hey Neighbor! Imagine a World Beyond Borders

The Curious Warmth of Grandma’s Kitchen

AROUND THE WORLD

Spot the Difference, September 23, 2021

Butterfly Effect: Merkel’s Last Act Shows Democracy at Work

Germany’s elections show that there's space for centrist politics to grow — and why America's two-party system might be holding it back.

Butterfly Effect: Why Spies Need to Focus on Climate Change

Terrorists are gaining from global warming.

Butterfly Effect: Hey America, Learn From South America

The US has long been a shining example to the rest of the Americas.

Butterfly Effect: The Truth Behind Macron’s Trumpian Tantrums

America’s differences with its European allies go much deeper than a fleet of submarines.

The Colonial Past of the King of Mangoes

From Portuguese colonizers to the British monarchy, the Alphonso has charmed generations of the world's elite.

Butterfly Effect: Ready to Gulp Down Some Climate Guilt?

Should an Ethiopian farmer take the blame for the carbon emissions from coffee sipped in a San Francisco café? The answer could determine whether we manage to save the world.

GOOD SH*T

12 Books You Need To Read

Summer is coming to a close in the Northern Hemisphere.

The Hidden Wonders of Latin America

When it comes to popular depictions of Latin America and its culture, shallow stereotypes of what is a profoundly diverse region abound.

If We Ever Go On Vacations Again

If this COVID crap ever ends, you'll want to get away.

The Funniest Listens of the Week

Everyone can use a good laugh.

Ready to Be Hypnotized by Tasmania’s Rainforests?

From soft sand and wild rivers to long trekking trails, Tarkine in Tasmania has you covered.

Love Fiction? We've Got Some Podcasts for You

This week on Wherever You Get Your Podcasts, we showcase some of the best scripted fiction podcasts, many of which are heading to the small screen.

The Weekender: How to Become Internet Famous

TRUE STORIES

Your Signatures, My Saviors: Inside the Shadowy World of Autographed Books

Imagine finding gold and no one else knowing it was gold.

"Accidentally" Smoked Angel Dust? Well, Yeah, But...

Going to the Maryland Deathfest was going to be a death metal day full of weed, speed, beer and tunes.

The Horror of Being Haunted by Mattress Firm

What do you do when the firm that makes your mattress starts messing with your head? Call incessantly and ask why? Yup!.

The Love Story of John and Yoko, 50 Years Later

The Unlikely Duo Doing ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’: Meet the Lucas Twins!

From stand-up comedy to writing a major movie screenplay, the Lucas twins tell Carlos how to take giant steps.

How McDonald's and Kanye West Helped Create John Legend

John Legend joins the latest episode of 'The Carlos Watson Show' for a deep dive into his upbringing.

Meet the OZY Genius Who's Making Arts Programs More Accessible

OZY Genius Award winner Grace Fisher caught a rare disease that paralyzed her from the neck down.

