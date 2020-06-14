You Spoke, OZY Listened: 100 Voices on Race in America - OZY | A Modern Media Company

You Spoke, OZY Listened: 100 Voices on Race in America

You Spoke, OZY Listened: 100 Voices on Race in America

WHY YOU SHOULD CARE

Because we’re never going to move forward if we don’t listen to each other.

It is almost hard to believe how much the world has changed in the last few weeks — and indeed how the events in Atlanta just last night underscore the need for urgent change. When I wrote to OZY subscribers recently about our decision to refocus OZY’s mission and aim squarely at helping create a more inclusive and just world, more than 2,000 wrote back — and not with short notes, but long, thoughtful and honest ones.

Pastors, students, teachers, parents, protestors, police officers and victims of looting all wrote in. A former Klan Grand Dragon wrote in and so too did a scared 80-year-old grandmother. The letters are all filled with emotion, and each note is so valuable. 100 of the most interesting ideas on race that I have read so far are excerpted below.

We’ve brought this group together not because we think they have the answer, but because we believe we’ll all learn something when we listen to each other.

I’m sure this curation is imperfect; read on, and please let me know what you think after you read it — if you think we’ve missed an angle, a perspective or a person who deserves to be heard, or if you want to share your own story. You can write to me by sending a note to carlosrwatson@ozy.com.

Ku Klux Klan Members

Ku Klux Klan Members during the 1970’s.

Source David Turnley/Corbis/VCG via Getty

Martin Luther King With Civil Rights Marchers

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (center) with John Lewis,(2d from left) of SNCC, King’s aide, Rev. Ralph Abernathy (3d from l), Dr. Ralph Bunche (5th from l), Mrs. King (next to King), and Rev. Hosea Williams (carrying little girl, r) arrive in Montgomery, Alabama. King leads an estimated 10,000 or more civil rights marchers out on last leg of their Selma-to-Montgomery march.

Source Getty

George Floyd's Family Attends Memorial Service And March In New York City

An estimated 10,000 people gather in Brooklyn’s Cadman Plaza Park for a memorial service for George Floyd, the man killed by a Minneapolis police officer on June 04, 2020 in New York City.

Source Spencer Platt/Getty

us-politics-race-unrest

Demonstrators march to the White House during a peaceful protest against police brutality and racism, on June 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. – Demonstrations are being held across the US following the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, while being arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Source OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty

Black Lives Matter Protest In Paris

People take part in a demonstration in support of the movement Black Lives Matter, in Paris, France, on June 6, 2020.

Source Adnan Farzat/NurPhoto via Getty

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-RACE-UNREST

A police officer takes a knee during a 9 minute moment of silence in honor of George Floyd during a “Sit In Protest” to mourn the death of George Floyd at DeepWater Park in Pasadena, Texas on June 7, 2020. – On May 25, 2020, Floyd, a 46-year-old black man suspected of passing a counterfeit $20 bill, died in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes.

Source MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-RACE-UNREST

Demonstrators lay on the ground facing a police line in front of the White House during protests over the death of George Floyd on June 3, 2020, in Washington, DC. – Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on the neck of George Floyd who later died, will now be charged with second-degree murder, and his three colleagues will face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, court documents revealed on June 3.

Source ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-RACE-UNREST

Protesters hold up their phones during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, outside the White House on June 3, 2020 in Washington, DC. – Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on the neck of George Floyd who later died, will now be charged with second-degree murder, and his three colleagues will face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, court documents revealed on June 3.

Source ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty

Topics

Sign up for the weekly newsletter!