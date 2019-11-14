When the Whole Club Wants to Kick Your Ass

You develop a sixth sense about these kinds of things.

Partially knowing people and even more so knowing the signs surrounding people, this one had “hard time” written all over it. Specifically the show we, the members of the band Oxbow, were scheduled to play in Bradford, England, stunk four ways to Sunday like trouble.

There were pre-arguments with the promoter who claimed that “no one knows who you are anyway,” a common non-performance ploy pulled by work-shy individuals who were notifying us of their intent to not do any promotion. There was confusion about the bill, the budget and when we finally showed and saw that the “club” — more of an anarchist squat really called The 1In12 on a super narrow street that the tour bus barely fit down — presented us with a gear load-in that would make an already miserable day worse, the die had been cast.

“This is IT.” Greg Davis, our drummer, had a habit of saying this in the full blush of this idea that he had that eventually every band has a show after which nothing is the same any more.

“Oh. It’ll be fine.”

Someone makes his way to the front of the stage and simulates fellating me. I’ve got as much of a sense of humor as the next guy, but I know where this is going to lead …

We get the gear loaded in and there are, naturally, problems with the sound check, and the fact that our contract wasn’t read and there is no food on arrival (which there should be) and no meat products for dinner (the squat was vegetarian). When we ask for water and towels, the reigning Old Punk Royal, purportedly the drummer for the great punk band Crass, sniffs and points lazily toward a sink.

Yeah, this could be it.

The show starts uneventfully enough. With a song called “Bull’s Eye.” A slow burn that flames up halfway through with a riff that tears it open: bass, drums, guitar, voice, all lost in a crazy cacophony. The audience that had been treated to some fairly doctrinaire punk rock before is clearly torn. So they do what I’ve only known British audiences to do: poke the bear.

It starts mellow enough. Someone makes his way to the front of the stage and simulates fellating me. I’ve got as much of a sense of humor as the next guy, but I know where this is going to lead: to a collision of sense of humor.

A song and a half later we’re there: A largish fellow from Belfast (I later find out) stands in front of me smiling broadly. And pointing. He’s pointing to a poor pen and ink drawn imitation of the tattoos that are on my body on his body.

I laugh, switch the microphone from one hand to the other and grab his outstretched arm in what we in the fighting profession call an “arm drag.” It spins him around and with his back to me I take the mic hand and wrap it around his throat. Cinching it tightly in a chokehold, I watch as the audience finally tunes into the fact that one of our senses of humor was clearly funnier than the other.

The drummer from Crass runs up and feebly punches me in the face which, inadvertently causes me to tighten the choke on the man from Belfast whose arms are now flailing around like a man who is drowning, not waving. When he’s completely unconscious or damned near close, I drop him to the floor and finish the song, exultant.

Because, you see, here we are finally, in a place that’s very, very real.

The bottles and ashtrays being thrown at me attest to this. Because the reality, as it has always been between the audience and performer is this: No matter how much they dislike us, it will never exceed how disappointed I am in them.

But we keep playing.

The drummer from Crass now comes to the stage front, tentatively, and picks up the mic that I have now dropped because we finished, unbeknownst to him, our last song.

”Please … could you get off the stage … pppllleeeeaasssseeee … go away … give another band a chance.”

I quickly get dressed, which amounts to putting my trousers back on. I guess I forgot to mention that I hadn’t been wearing any. And I run down to the narrow street where the tour bus is parked. I wanted to be there to prevent the windows from being smashed and the tires slashed.

But the vibe is now … curious. I mean no one, excepting the man from Belfast, had really been hurt, and sometimes the best art is created in the most trying of circumstances.

A documentary filmmaker who is following us on this tour to record what will eventually be called “Music for Adults” wonders if they’re all “like this.”

You mean “GREAT!”? Sure.

The rest of the band starts to load the gear, and a woman approaches me. She says she thinks we have a social obligation to warn the audience. Her boyfriend brushes by us angrily. I recognize him as the club’s sound man.

“Why are you talking to HIM?!?!? They’re the WORST BAND EVER!” He screams. I laugh.

He’s followed by a guy from Pale Horse, the band that played with us. ”Did you just play with Oxbow?” He asks. I say who I am and get ready for him to say some variation of “good show,” but he quickly follows it up with “I didn’t fancy you at all.” Which makes me laugh even harder.

The show the next night? In Leeds. Close to Bradford. But word had gotten out. And the show? Packed. And occurred without incident … sort of.

You see, I’ve developed a sixth sense about these kinds of things.