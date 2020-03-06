When a Philosopher Gets Mugged

Because if a philosopher is mugged in the park and there's no one there to hear it, it might not make a sound.

“Where you from?” I stood way too close to him. And probably asked too loud. I am from New York, and it was just my way.

“Orange.” He was quiet, contemplative. Rabbinical, with the long beard to match.

“New Jersey?” Most New Yorkers don’t consider Jersey New York, but standing like we were in California, well, it was much closer than California and I was excited.

“No. Orange, California.” Which is the first conversation I remember having with my freshmen year roommate. I can see why they matched us up, but based on our applications it should have been clear that while one of us was the real deal, the other one of us was clearly a dilettante.

Because while I had wrestled, he was a wrestler, of the state champ variety. While I was into philosophy, he was a philosopher. But regardless we got on like a house on fire. So much so that at the end of our first year, we had decided to meet up at the end of the summer and drive back across country together with two other classmates.

How was Mike going to get to New York in the first place? He had decided he was going to go the hobo route and hitchhike rides on freight trains back to California.

Like I said: real deal.

And because G-d loves fools and romantics, in some strange way he made it. Near misses, almost hits, but he was neither bent or broken by riding the rails. This despite sporting an expensive watch his watch-collecting father had given him as a graduation present.

No, he caught the trains without falling underneath the trains, got chased and not caught by railyard cops and was not robbed by any of the other roughnecks that still travel across America this way.

I got to New York on American Airlines.

But when he got to New York, a place he had never been, it was like he had stumbled on a third rail. The city thrilled him. And fired by the spirit of adventure, he’d head out during the days to find whatever fortune would send his way.

It was 1981 and New York City had just endured what the New York Times had called the “worst year of crime in city history.” The murder rate in 1980 was 4.7 percent higher than the year before with 1,814 people snuffed, and robberies were also through the roof.

Which mattered to Mike not at all. “I’m going to Central Park today.”

Later my mother flipped out. “You let that boy who’s NEVER been to the City before go out ‘wandering’ around?!?!? Lord, I hope we’re not having to call his parents later when he turns up dead.”

Not IF, you’ll note. When.

So when Mike didn’t show up at the agreed upon time later, I got nervous. Eventually though he did show up. But what had taken him so long? Had he gotten lost? In the city or just in thought?

“I got mugged.”

Cue: the collective flip out when my mother overheard.

“But I’m ok. No worries.” The story as it unspooled was a doozy though. Mike had wandered into the park off of the south side near Columbus Circle. It had been a fairly balmy summer day and he walked through the park digging the frisbee players, joggers, kids in strollers, all of it with a certain kind of New York cool.

“Hey. You want some weed?”

It was a kid about his own age, 19 at the time. “I don’t know how he knew I might …” Mike said, and I laughed, my mother at this point having gone to bed. See, Mike looked for all the world like a hippie so it wasn’t a reach.

Mike, far left, our classmates, and me, right before the drive back to Cali

“So we climbed the rocks, sort of up into the woods …” The New Yorker in me was dying now. I’m the same New Yorker whose mother had advised him when he was young to not going anywhere with anyone because “there was this boy in my neighborhood who did and they … cut his penis off!”

Mike’s mother had no such helpful advice for him and so off he wandered back into the brush with the weedman who, as luck would have it, actually had some weed. He gave Mike the joint, lit it and they smoked in quiet while looking out at the park.

Eventually the kid spoke. “I been hanging out in the park the whole day,” he said. And then sadly, almost sorrowfully, he pulled a knife from his pocket. He didn’t brandish it. More just held it in the palm of his now-outstretched hand.

“I was going to rob somebody …” Mike just sat there waiting for what most us would feel like the inevitable. “C’mon. Gimme.” Then he understood.

Mike passed over his wallet. The weedman nodded silently at the watch, and Mike handed this over too.

The weedman took another drag on the joint and passed it back to Mike. They talked about other things. Then a pause and strangeness ensued.

“I can’t do it.” The weedman, his face a rictus of regret, bent his head and repeated again, “I can’t do it. You’re a nice guy. Here, take it.” He shoved the wallet and watch back over in Mike’s direction.

“No.”

“What?”

“No, you keep them.” Mike was refusing his stuff. A pushing war ensued. The weedman pushed Mike’s stuff at Mike, Mike pushed it back. Between puffs of a soon-to-be-dusted joint. “If you need them.”

Then a solution, reached by mutual agreement: the weedman would keep the cash, outside of train fare since Mike needed to get back to where I was in Brooklyn. And Mike would keep the watch as it was a gift from his father.

They sat and talked until it had started to get dark and eventually bid each other adieu. Mike eventually got his PhD in philosophy. No word of whatever became of the weedman. But, as I’m fond of reminding my mother, they both still have their penises, so there is that.