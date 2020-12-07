What Going to Bed With Garcelle Beauvais Reveals

Garcelle Beauvais is a media mogul who is aware of the weight her platform carries. She sat for a revealing hourlong interview with OZY CEO and co-founder Carlos Watson for a recent episode of The Carlos Watson Show. Below are the best cuts from the full interview, which you can find on the show’s podcast feed.

Breaking Into Modeling

Carlos Watson: Did you know you were a beautiful girl, I guess, at the time?

Garcelle Beauvais: No. I mean, right before I started modeling, people would say to my mom, “Is she a model? She should model.” But we didn’t know what that was. We didn’t know what to do, and how to get about it. But I have a really great story to tell you, though. …

So a friend of mine asked me if I wanted — we moved to Miami when I was 16 and a half — and he said, “Hey, I’m going to be an extra in a commercial. Do you want to be an extra too?” And I was like, “What’s an extra?” And so he’s like, “It’s an orange juice commercial for two days.” And I was like, “Yeah, no problem. I’ll do that.” And so by the end of the second day of shooting, one of the leads was this really pretty Black girl, so I got the nerve to go up to her and say, “I want to do what you’re doing. How do I do that?” Because she was the lead. Right?

And she wasn’t having it. She wasn’t helping me. She didn’t care. At all.

CW: Love that. Love it.

GB: So then I found out what agency she was with. And it was Irene Marie, which is an agency in Fort Lauderdale at the time. So I asked my mom to borrow her car. I drove up to Fort Lauderdale with not an appointment. I don’t know how it works. And I stopped at a red light. And when I stopped at the red light, I poked my head out to check my makeup. And at that time I decided I needed lip gloss. So I’m going through my purse, looking for my lip gloss, and a hand comes in the car and scares the hell out of me. It was a woman who was at the traffic light behind me. She saw when I poked my head out, came in, and she said, “You should be a model. Here’s my card.” And I kid you not, Carlos, it was the agency that I was driving to see without an appointment. It was the actual owner of the agency herself.

CW: You know what is so great about that? It means that you were loved from up above.

GB: It means that somebody up above had something special in mind for you. I mean, you can’t make that up. I mean you could, but that’s …

CW: And so why do you think your mom did let you go?

GB: I think my mom knew the opportunities. And the reason why she brought us to America is for opportunities. And I think a little bit, she probably was living through me, and wished she had done it herself.

On the ‘Going to Bed With Garcelle’ Podcast

CW: Yeah. Are you learning anything or are you the master?

GB: No, I am learning. I am also participating. But it’s been really fun. It’s really liberating. I feel like … especially how I grew up, women didn’t talk about sex. My parents didn’t tell me about sex. We didn’t talk about anything like that. So growing up and being a woman in my own skin, I feel like we can own our sexuality. You can’t put an age on it. You can’t. … It’s OK. And this is how we really talk when we’re hanging out, so it’s been really fun. And I have a celebrity and a real girlfriend always as my guests. And boy, do we go there. I’m blushing just even thinking about it.

CW: All right. So give me an example. What is …

GB: What can I say here? What can I say on your show?

CW: … You can say it all. You can say it all.

GB: We ask women if they would name their vaginas.

CW: And …

GB: Yes! Some women do. Some women do. We ask what kind of positions do they like? I mean, we’ve really talk about what’s worked, what hasn’t worked. What are our turn-ons and turn-offs? What can a guy do to turn you off? We talk about it all.

CW: I want to hear the turn-ons. Give me the-ons.

GB: Oh, my God. For me, it starts with cerebral. I really want to have a conversation with someone, right? And then it’s romance, for me it’s — want to have a conversation with someone. And then it’s romance. For me, it’s music. I love R&B. I love a nice dinner, wine, and then whatever happens, happens.

On ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

CW: But I mean, for you playing yourself, but in a way you’re not really playing yourself, are you? Because I assumed that at some level, they want it scripted a little bit and that they also …

GB: Not at all. That was the one surprising thing, that it’s not scripted at all. That was really jarring for me because I thought, ‘Oh, they’re going to tell me what to do. We’re going to start, we’re going to ….’ But no, they just really get the women together, and when you get eight modern, strong-willed women, there’s bound to be drama. And for me, being the first Black woman in Beverly Hills, it was really important for me, one, to be myself, two, not to fall into the traps that people expect us to be, you know? Especially Black women, being labeled an angry Black woman. That’s not my thing, that’s not how I roll, and so that was really important, that I was truly myself, and I pulled it off, yeah.

CW: Did you learn anything in that? I don’t want to force fake lessons that weren’t there, but sometimes, these life experiences do either make you reflect on something or teaches you something or what have you. Have you learned anything as a result of being on that show?

GB: You know, I always think I’m a tough cookie, but I felt like there were times that I got emotional rather quickly, and I think it’s because those buttons were pushed or I was really tired. The first season, I was shooting Coming to America in Atlanta, I was shooting another television show in Nashville, I was shooting Housewives, and then I have two 12-year-old boys that are in school and doing sports, so it was a lot. So I hit a wall at one point and I was just like, I had it. We were in Rome and these women were fighting. I’m like, “We should be so grateful. Look where we are. Why are we fighting?” And then the tears started coming, and I was like, I’d rather be with my kids.









