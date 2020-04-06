The Filthy Secrets Uncovered by the Quarantine

iSpy With My Little Eye

EUGENE, SIR: Went out shopping and grabbed the wrong phone. Not a big deal but I could see that my wife was looking at smartphone spyware. If I ask about it now I think that seems suspicious. I’d like to say nothing but I want to know if there’s a way that the phone switch wasn’t accidental and she put something on my phone when I was out. You ever read about this? And how do I get it off if so? – Bugged

Dear Bug Out: It’s times like this that it’s most useful to turn to philosophers so that when AC/DC sings “I never shot nobody that didn’t carry a gun” I can nod my head and know that what that means is if you got nothing to hide why bother hiding? I know you’ll be tempted to give me some hoo-hah about “privacy” and “trust” or some reverse hoo-hah like “it’s the suspicious who are most guilty” but I’m not buying it.

Or put another way if this is her response to a generalized COVID fueled panic and anxiety let her have at it. If you’re innocent, you might be flattered. If you’re guilty you immediately get yourself a second phone and realize that you’re high staking it with a player well met.

So, uh…watch yourself. At least as carefully as she is.

The In’s + Out’s of Anal

EUGENE, SIR: I’ve done it before and know it to be enjoyable when you have a partner who knows what they’re doing. My current has never done it before and wants to but there’s no way I’m going to let him experiment on my body. Which he thinks is unfair. So to be fair I suggested he let me peg him first. Now he thinks I am being unreasonable. But am I? – Name withheld by request

Dear Rin Tin: I can fee