The Election Day Massacre Podcast

By OZY Editors

The worst incident of election violence in American history happened a century ago on Election Day, 1920, in the town of Ocoee, Florida. The victims were hundreds of Black residents. The perpetrators were their white neighbors. And the reason was that Black citizens had gone to the polls and tried to vote. Subscribe to the podcast here.

