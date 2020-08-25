The Big Moment: Master the Move-in - OZY | A Modern Media Company

The Big Moment: Master the Move-in

The Big Moment: Master the Move-in

By Joshua Eferighe

WHY YOU SHOULD CARE

Because the stress doesn't end when you find a place.

By Joshua Eferighe

This is the third of three parts of “Decision Moments.” Jump back to part one here and part two here.

Your apartment is your safe haven, your escape from the world, your sanctuary. But you can’t simply sit back and relax once the hard work of securing an abode is done.

You’ve got to physically get your furniture in the new place, or in the case of Rachel Mooreland, start from scratch. There’s also making your apartment feel like a home, which takes time and touch. Finally, there’s ensuring that what you worked so hard and stressed so much for is well-protected. 

With a little help from her mom and boyfriend, Mooreland gets settled in her new place — upgraded from a studio to a one-bedroom in downtown Chicago — then enhances the place with her vibe and flavor. And she takes the all-important step of protecting her assets with renters insurance — a plan that covers everything that she’s worked so hard for, from her shoe collection to her tablet and more.

Moving into a new apartment is like playing hero to yourself. Luckily, you don’t have to save the day alone. 

Make sure you have peace of mind at home and on the go with renters coverage from American Family Insurance. See how customizable coverage options can help you get an easy, affordable policy at www.amfam.com/renters. Insure carefully, dream fearlessly.

  • Joshua Eferighe

Topics

Sign up for the weekly newsletter!

Related Stories

True Stories

How to House Hunt Safely

Remote apartment hunting is the new normal.

True Stories

So You Need to Move?

One woman’s journey out of a cramped studio into more-spacious digs.

News + Politics

Most Americans With Disabilities Struggle to Find Accessible Homes

Only 9 percent of family households with someone who has a physical disability are in accessible homes.

The New + the Next

7 Ways to Boost Your Financial Health Right Now

Belt-tightening is smart during uncertain times.

The New + the Next

Roommate Revolution? It's About Way More Than Money

More Americans than ever are doubling up their living arrangements.

The New + the Next

Here’s How to Move Apartments Without an In-Person Tour

Moving to a new apartment rental is stressful.

News + Politics

Will the American Nuclear Family Die Out?

"Traditional" American households could soon become a luxury for the wealthy.

The New + the Next

Could You Afford a $12,000 Emergency?

Nothing throws financial planning off track like a home emergency.

Around the World

Shared Living Seems Like It Sucks. So Why Is It Taking Off in Asia?

Despite obvious downsides, formalized co-living arrangements are catching fire with certain renters.

News + Politics

America's Only Affordable Major City Has Lost Its Crown

Austin, Texas, is losing its grip on the promise of high-income job growth and decent rent — with no major cities left to fill the void.

News + Politics

Where Saving for a House Can Take 95 Years

In some parts of the U.

The New + the Next

A Revolution Is Brewing to End Homelessness

By cross-subsidizing low-rent apartments with earnings from market-rate ones, developers are upending traditional models.

Around the World

The Surprising Link Between Ghosts and Cheap Rent in Japan

Owners must disclose whether a Japanese property has a history of untimely death — and that can mean sweet deals for renters.

News + Politics

America Has a Stunning Housing Shortage — Here's Why

New home construction continues to lag, putting the squeeze on everyone.

The New + the Next

Why Isn't There a Yelp for Landlords?

Before you enter into a binding relationship with your landlord, you should be able to check the receipts.