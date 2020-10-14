Catching Shade From Your (and the Beastie Boys') Favorite TV Cop - OZY | A Modern Media Company

Catching Shade From Your (and the Beastie Boys') Favorite TV Cop

SourceGetty

Catching Shade From Your (and the Beastie Boys') Favorite TV Cop

By Eugene S. Robinson

WHY YOU SHOULD CARE

Because fame is a weird two-way wonder.

By Eugene S. Robinson

After seeing The French Connection, William Friedkin’s 1971 policier about the grittier side of New York cops and crooks, I was caught. In rapid succession I inhaled them all: Serpico, The Seven-Ups and the TV shows, first Toma and then Baretta. Then at the end of a four-year run when the formula had started to run thin, Starsky & Hutch hit in 1975.

A cop drama, lovingly lampooned in the Beastie Boys’ video “Sabotage,” it offered a twist. Sure it was gritty and had all of the outsized macho elements in place. But by the mid-’70s, Starsky & Hutch had hit on a funny bone. Not a full-on dramedy, it used comedy to leaven the heaviness that had become standard. And the comedic foil to Hutch, the more serious half (played by David Soul, who in another twist shared a birthday with me), was Starsky.

Played by Paul Michael Glaser, Starsky became a fan favorite, in the same way and for sort of the same reasons that Ringo was a lot of people’s favorite Beatle. He was hilarious and never seemed like he wasn’t having a good time.

So imagine my surprise in 2006 — 27 years after the show shone for the last time in anything but reruns — when with my daughter on my shoulders, none other than Starsky pulled up next to me at a horse corral in Southern California.

All of my daughters were obsessed with vaulting, a kind of gymnastics on horseback, and the sport took us all over the place, often to the edge of horse corrals to watch people flip and twist on and off the backs of trotting horses. Thrilling and a little scary. Standing at the railing, it was very much how I felt: STARSKY’s here.

PowerfulIncomparableFinwhale-small

But before I could turn my brief glance into the bloom of full recognition, he had started to do that thing to me that’s very particular to people in Los Angeles with even the slightest bit of juice. He started giving me what I’ve come to call the “Hollywood Fade.” It’s a combination of “Look at me, don’t talk to me” and “Oh, my god, the rigors of fame … but if I must!”

Which in the brief interregnum between him being recognized and me recognizing the Fade, had the effect of just making me … I would say angry here because that seems more macho, but it wouldn’t be true: It just made me sad.

See, I had loved the sweater-sporting Starsky through the show’s entire run and even its racially dubious politic of street hustlers (balanced out by a Black police chief, but still). Beyond that I followed Glaser’s career as an actor, director, poet, photographer and even the much-publicized deaths of his wife and young son, victims of then-nascent AIDS. His public owning of it during a time when people were still weird about it was … righteous.

So to get shade from him? Nah. This would not stand. I turned my Fade up to STUN.

Which was easy since my daughter Ruby and I were yammering about the competition and the runs of her teammates and her and her sisters’ runs. There was a lot to talk about. I could hear Glaser snapping photos next to me and so, yeah: detente.

And then: “Have you done this sport long?”

I stared straight ahead. I mean at 240 pounds, no one wanted me to be doing any flips on horseback. Which is to say: He wasn’t talking to me.

“Yeah!” And he and Ruby chatted back and forth, easily, comfortably. He was just a 63-year-old guy with a camera to her. Not the driver of a badass Gran Turino whose hood he was routinely sliding across on his way to apprehend “street scum.”

Well, good for them. My feelings were still hurt and I was in a snit and would not be mollified. Eventually their conversation wound down enough for me to say, “Come on, kid. Let’s see how your sisters are doing.”

And then the strangest of strange things happened. As I turned to my left to go, Ruby still riding on my shoulders, Glaser turned to his right and forward a bit. Facing me dead-on now, he was blocking my path, and for the first time since my thwarted glimpse, I looked at him. That is, I returned his look.

His look? A mixture of “Eh?! Eh?!?” and “I look like anybody you know?!?!”

Then I got it. He had wanted the romance of being what he once was, something I was denying him in my pique. And it was so … charming? That I had no compunction at all about giving it to him.

“Huge fan of your work.”

He, Starsky, Paul Michael Glaser, stepped back. Courtly almost. And he bowed his head and mouthed the words: “Thank you.”

“Have a nice day.” And off we went. I tried to explain to Ruby what had happened, and she listened, but I didn’t raise my kids with television so she listened and heard but didn’t necessarily grasp how crazy of a moment this brief moment was for me.

Starsky. Goddamn it! I loved that guy. And now I will tweet this at him to tell him so.

Topics

Sign up for the weekly newsletter!

Related Stories

News + Politics

Go Behind the Tomi Lahren Interview on ‘The Carlos Watson Show’

The right-wing TV host tangles with OZY’s co-founder and CEO on Black Lives Matter and Trump’s reelection.

Good Sh*t

Your New Favorite Place Is the Wubble

The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your valuable weekend time, as we grapple with turbulent times in America.

Good Sh*t

Cracking Up Over Queer Comedy

You can find LGBTQ funny without being LGBTQ, but queer comedy is driving that point home one genius show at a time.

Good Sh*t

This Weekend: See Your World in Rainbow Colors

The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your valuable weekend time.

The New + the Next

Ava DuVernay’s Arrival and the Path Not Taken

It always seems like famous people's fortunes are foretold, but director Ava DuVernay's was anything but.

Good Sh*t

This Weekend: Downward Dog in Your Den

The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your weekend spent inside.

The New + the Next

Your Favorite Musicians Will Soon Be … Robots

Generative music might soon be a central part of what you listen to.

Good Sh*t

This Weekend: A Cocktail to Warm Your Hands

The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your valuable weekend time.

Good Sh*t

This Weekend: The Best TV Show You’ve Totally Ignored

The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your valuable weekend time.

Good Sh*t

This Weekend: Your Future Work ... in a Podcast

The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your valuable weekend time.

True Stories

How a Haircut Changed Music History

After Elvis submitted to an Army barber in March 1958, rock 'n' roll and American life were never the same.

True Stories

When Russell Brand Got Me in the Rear

In Los Angeles, celebrity encounters are often weird, but when they happen twice and from the business end of a car crash? Stranger than fiction.

True Stories

When a Silent Movie Theater Owner Was Silenced ... Mid-Movie

The end of LA’s last silent movie theater was a melodrama all on its own.

Good Sh*t

This Weekend: Meet Your New Favorite Electropop Diva

The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your valuable weekend time.

The New + the Next

This MLB Pitcher Gets It From His Mama

Tyler Skaggs has several people to thank for his success, especially his mother.