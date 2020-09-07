Reclaiming My Gen Z Identity - OZY | A Modern Media Company

Reclaiming My Gen Z Identity

SourceGetty

Reclaiming My Gen Z Identity

By Shaan Merchant

WHY YOU SHOULD CARE

We have something to learn, even from our youngest citizens

By Shaan Merchant

I always wanted to be a millennial. Despite my 1997 birthday making me the earliest of Gen Zers, I had convinced myself that generational divide should instead be determined by “those who had Instagram in middle school,” a distinction I conflated with superficiality and image-based self-importance. As a slow adopter and minimal user of social media, I found it easy to frame it as a conversation-ending, narcissism-feeding mechanism. 

In many ways, I am a millennial. I remember the thrill of falling asleep to a VHS from Blockbuster and the horror of waking up to the news of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. I’m older than Google and Billie Eilish, and am a sucker for millennial pink

But as Gen Z is taking form beyond petulant middle schoolers — and who isn’t horrible in middle school? — I find myself hoping to embrace that Gen Z identity I once avoided. Gen Z is a generation not letting itself be defined by events — from school shootings to leaders with authoritarian tendencies to our current catastrophic cocktail of global pandemic, economic recession and racial strife — but instead by their response to those events.

The answer isn’t more selfies, but instead to be more inspired to speak up.

From the high schoolers in Parkland and beyond, this generation has been the most outspoken about the need for gun control. Teens across the country have been at the forefront of today’s civil rights movement, organizing and demanding change. OZY has reported that 70 percent of Gen Zers believe their lives need to make a difference in the world and 65 percent say it’s important for companies to take a stand on social issues. This is a generation that won’t settle for the status quo and is willing to fight for what they believe — that’s a generation I want to be identified with. 

Now I can see those Gen Z qualities shining through: my optimism that we can change the problems of our societal status quo to work for a better future. My millennial-defining qualities won’t disappear, so perhaps in ultimate young-person fashion, I reject the notion of one definitive label. I realize the answer isn’t more selfies, but instead to be more inspired to speak up.

Recent data from Pew Research Center shows Gen Z to be the most diverse, educated and forward-thinking generation, as well as the most tech-savvy. Social media has made our generation informed and connected. It’s a tool, not only to bring people together but also to highlight inequities in our system. While I was busy scoffing at duck-faced selfies, my peers were busy figuring out how to change the world. 

  • Shaan Merchant

Topics

Sign up for the weekly newsletter!

Related Stories

The New + the Next

Working as Teens? Not Gen Z

Gen Z is the least likely generation in America's history to work before college.

The New + the Next

Gen Z Really Wants to Get Back to the Office

The youngest generation is the most excited about having to commute again.

The New + the Next

Why Generation X Has Lost Hope

Things aren't good for most people.

The New + the Next

The Next TikTokers to Follow

Follow these hilarious and thoughtful creators before everyone else does.

The New + the Next

The New Dream Jobs

All job seekers really want are security, sunshine and goats.

News + Politics

The NHL Needs a Slapshot of Youth

Can hockey’s humble, anti-diva identity connect with Gen Z viewers?.

News + Politics

Does Gender Still Matter in Dating? Less and Less for Generation Z

Post-millennials are challenging the gender binary when it comes to looking for love.

News + Politics

You Call Them Gen Z, We Call Them ‘Philanthroteens’

This generation has got social engagement on its mind, and countless different outlets to demonstrate it.

True Stories

Ecuadorian Midwives Move the World

Babies have been born in the Amazon for ages with the help of women presently leading the charge against modern difficulties.

Around the World

Why Japan Loves Twitter More Than Facebook

The difference is huge: 45 million tweeters in Japan, compared to 28 million on Facebook.

The New + the Next

Forget Warren Buffett — This Millennial Could Be the Next Great Investor

Alexis Assadi retired at 28 on his self-made investment income.

The New + the Next

Can These Conservative Sites Capture Millennials' Hearts and Minds?

There’s a pipeline of young conservative journalists, writing for young conservatives.

The New + the Next

What Does Generation Midult Want?

In a millennial-dominant culture, new media outlets are connecting with a new kind of Gen X woman — the midult.

News + Politics

Please, Stop Calling Us Millennials

Social scientists coined the term, but this young generation doesn’t necessarily come when called.

News + Politics

Calling Bullshit on Jay Z

The Barneys incident revealed one thing clearly: The rich are very different from you and me.