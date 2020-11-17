Real Talk, Real Change - OZY | A Modern Media Company

Real Talk, Real Change

Real Talk, Real Change

By OZY Editors

WHY YOU SHOULD CARE

OZY and Chevrolet are taking on the tough questions.

By OZY Editors


It’s time for #RealTalk. What does the American dream mean, and how can we positively reset it? OZY and Chevrolet are teaming up for an innovative discussion, taking on the toughest questions in our society today. Hosted by OZY co-founder and multi-Emmy-award winning journalist Carlos Watson and joined by key leaders from across the country, we’re having pointed conversations to identify problems and arm you with solutions. Put aside the shouting matches and talking heads, and be an ally: Join us Tuesday, Dec. 8, on YouTube for a real conversation you won’t want to miss.

incredible panelists include …

Aida Rodriguez. The rising-star comedian of Puerto Rican and Dominican descent is able to dish out insults with abandon but finds a way to elevate and bring people together in the process. A former contestant on Last Comic Standing, Rodriguez is also a commentator on The Young Turks and an unmistakable voice to be reckoned with. 

Jalen Rose. The former NBA standout and member of Michigan’s iconic “Fab Five” team has evolved into one of the sharpest commentators in the game. But Rose, co-host of ESPN’s Get Up!, is more than just an NBA talker: He’s launched his own business, Three Tier Entertainment, and become a prominent philanthropist around his native Detroit.

Dr. Eddie Glaude Jr. The chair of the Department of African American Studies at Princeton University, Glaude is a top academic voice on race. The author of Democracy in Black: How Race Still Enslaves the American Soul, and In a Shade of Blue: Pragmatism and the Politics of Black America, Glaude is a keen observer of African American political life, religious thought, gender and class. 

and many more …

We’ll have more exciting names to announce in the coming weeks. In the meantime, keep the #RealTalk going with your friends, family and neighbors during this trying time. And be sure to mark your calendar to join us for the big show on Dec. 8.

Topics

