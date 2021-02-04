Listen to 'The Food That Built America,' a New Podcast From OZY and The History Channel

The Food That Built America, a new podcast from OZY and The History Channel, tells the extraordinary true stories behind some of your favorite foods and brands. You’ll hear about how industry titans like Henry Heinz, Milton Hershey and Ray Kroc revolutionized American food and transformed American life and culture in the process. Listen now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.

The first episode details the genesis of Coca-Cola, a tale about a chemical genius and opium addict, John Pemberton, and a brilliant pharmacist turned promoter, Asa Candler. The inventor Pemberton somehow converted his addiction and suffering into the first national soft drink. But it was his successor, Candler, who bought his recipe for $1,750 and proceeded to make Coke an iconic global brand. Coca-Cola is now served 1.9 billion times a day in more than 200 countries around the world. How Pemberton and Candler pulled this off is a mixture of invention, capitalism and hard work, served with an ounce of cunning — and just a few milligrams of cocaine.