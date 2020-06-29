How Racist IS Your Porn?

My Lube Is Too Lubey!

EUGENE, SIR: I’m 62 and we sometimes need to use lube because it gets dry when we make love. I think [it’s] an age thing. But we find, and we’ve been through a few, that most lubricating gels work too long and really too well. The amount of time it takes to get friction so it feels like something is happening, well, it feels long. Are there any lubricants that you could recommend that just offer a little help? Thanks. — Name withheld by request

Dear Traction Action: You know what’s going to happen now, don’t you? It’s sort of a rock and roll fantasy moment, one of those where someone hollers out from the stage, “Can anyone in the audience play the drum break from ‘Moby Dick’? Our drummer’s passed out drunk!” And one lucky rocker will stand up nervously and raise their hand and history will be made.

Well, this is just like that but instead of one, lone trembling hand we will be inundated by lube manufacturers as a result of your single query saying, “Ooo, ooo, ooo … us … we do! We make the best lube on the planet!” So I’ll spare you the forwarded emails and validate your claim immediately: Most lubricants are too lubey.

I don’t know this for a fact, but I suspect controlling the amount used from the outset or using it primarily for anal engagements might be the expectation on the part of manufacturers. Of course, for vaginal sex in situations where dryness is an extreme issue, they’re probably also very useful. But it sounds a skosh too useful for your tastes.

So for an expert opinion on your query, I’ve asked an expert, a sponsored adult film star who in not recommending one of their sponsors could jeopardize a welcome source of income so they’ll remain nameless, but their answer was simple and perfectly unadorned: “Saliva.” Works in a pinch, is free and always at hand. Good luck.

Race Porn

EUGENE, SIR: I don’t know if you’ve seen this, but some of these pornhubs or tube sites are not going to use the term “interracial” as a category to describe porn with black men and white women. Seems like bullshit to me. I mean how does calling it what it is make it racist? —Fred D.

Dear Durst?: Well, words are funny. Depending on which ones we choose at any moment we can create situations where people want to either love us or kill us. Without anything else other than the words, to signal intent. Consequently, we take them very seriously. In the U.S., they’re protected by the First Amendment of the Constitution. We also have special categories for “fighting words,” as well as words you don’t scream in a crowded theater. So yeah, words mean a lot.

In regards to the use of the word “interracial” in porn, used to typically describe sex between a Black man and a non-Black woman, this is just the tip of a much more gooned out iceberg. One that involves lots of line stepping — in porn … who’d a thunk it? — that’s now gotten significant enough that porn performers/sex workers have gotten justifiably cranky about the business where they ply their trade.

But not to wander too far afield, the Black, Indigenous, and/or People of Color Adult Industry Collective agrees with you to a certain degree. “While we sincerely appreciate the gesture, BIPOC-AIC has concerns regarding the elimination of the terms ‘IR,’ ‘Interracial,’ and ‘Ethnic’ from online search engines, copy, and awards shows, which may do more harm than good.”

They then put the industry on blast for everything from continued efforts to marginalize minority involvement, poor pay, treatment and language on both sides of the camera. It’s a woke moment and this industry too has correctly figured out that no one wants to work at a job that makes them feel bad. While language, and the symbols of language, are really the least of it, because it is the least of it, I think we should all be perfectly comfortable having this conversation.

But look it at this way maybe: Will having to search for “interracial” under whatever new name they choose really slow down your Time to Orgasm?

A Delicate Threesome Query

EUGENE, SIR: I’m invited to a threesome as my friend’s wife is having her 40th birthday, and they have decided that they want to do something special. Mostly a DP. I have no problem with the threesome but feeling my friend’s penis is not something I don’t have a problem with. Is this an issue here and what I mean is if he’s in her from the front and I am in the back will I feel him? —Too Close4Comfort

Dear Comfortably Close: Methinks you’re thinking about the wrong thing. In fact, you might find if this kind of thing is going to go on a regular menu for you, you might begin to compartmentalize both what you’re doing and how you’re doing it since, unless I missed something, it seems like you’re there for the kink and the other dude is less of an attraction than a feature.

Which is a long way of saying: relax. Then to answer your question after talking to experts: not really. If you all are standing you’re either facing her face or her back. And if she’s prone, pretty much the same deal.

You could also just send a gift and be done with it. But what would you write me about then?