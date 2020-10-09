How 'A Luta Continua' Became the Rallying Slogan for African Revolutions - OZY | A Modern Media Company

How 'A Luta Continua' Became the Rallying Slogan for African Revolutions

Every movement needs a motto to breathe life into it.

How 'A Luta Continua' Became the Rallying Slogan for African Revolutions

By Eromo Egbejule

WHY YOU SHOULD CARE

Because every movement needs a motto to breathe life into it.

By Eromo Egbejule

Eduardo Mondlane’s speech was as succinct as it was poignant. It was 1967, right in the middle of Mozambique’s guerrilla war against colonial Portuguese control, and the founding president of the Mozambican Liberation Front (FRELIMO) was telling his countrymen why they needed to keep fighting after three years of combat. When the war finally ended seven years later, Mondlane was long gone, assassinated by a parcel bomb. 

But one phrase lingered from his speech and came to represent the pursuit of freedom for his compatriots just as Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech did for African Americans. It was the rallying cry: “A luta continua; victoria ascerta,” Portuguese for “The struggle continues; victory is certain,” sometimes shortened to A luta continua. It was popularized by Mondlane’s successor and the independent country’s first president, Samora Machel, who chanted it during his speeches and marches. The phrase was the primary slogan of the fight for independence and is now cemented not just in Mozambican history and pop culture, but in movements across Africa.

In 1972, it was introduced to the rest of the world after the international release of A Luta Continua, a film chronicling the chutzpah of the FRELIMO guerrilla units and their dedication to its nationalist philosophy under Machel’s leadership. Its director was an African American lawyer named Robert Van Lierop, who had roots in the tiny Caribbean country of Suriname and was part of the NAACP in the ’60s.

“Comrade Machel represented an idea … the idea of total liberation, and freedom, the idea of peace and liberty, the idea of pursuit of happiness and justice, the idea of the will of sovereignty of the people,” says Zimbabwean opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, who has used the phrase in his own speeches.

Les soldats du Frelimo accueillis par les villageois de Lourenco-Marques

FRELIMO soldiers greeted by villagers in Lourenco-Marques, Mozambique, on Sept. 15, 1974.

Source Getty

For Mozambicans, taking the language of their colonial oppressor and weaponizing it in their march for independence came naturally. Perhaps because it had been passed down by leaders who understood the significance of engaging the adversary in their own language, the phrase stuck. After the independence ceremony in 1975, South African songstress and human rights activist Miriam Makeba began performing “A Luta Continua,” a song written by her daughter who also composed songs about Patrice Lumumba and Malcolm X. 

And then the phrase took on a life of its own. For years after Machel’s death, FRELIMO members still called each other “comrade,” and “A Luta Continua” became a popular mantra. Both expressions have since been adopted as part of the resistance movement by students on African campuses and other activists decrying the injustice meted out by military dictatorships in their respective countries in the ’80s and ’90s.

“It was exotica to lots of students who shouted ‘A luta’ before they knew its meaning,” says Chidi Odinkalu, former chairman of Nigeria’s National Human Rights Commission. “The idea of struggle of course had ideological and generational appeal.” It would go on to be used by more movements in the coming years, including Nigerian students and labor activists protesting the annulment of the 1993 presidential elections as well as South African students during the 2015 #FeesMustFall protests. In 2011, Kenyan LGBTQ activists wore it to show solidarity after one of their own was bludgeoned to death earlier that year.

Machel died in a 1986 plane crash in nearby South Africa, an incident widely believed to have been an act of sabotage by the country’s apartheid government. But “A luta continua” itself continues to rally activist groups, having long outlived the men who made it famous.

Topics

Sign up for the weekly newsletter!

Related Stories

News + Politics

'Black Students Matter' Hits South Africa's Elite Schools

The country's top private schools are facing an unprecedented movement calling for an end to systemic racism.

True Stories

The Soccer Match That Ended a Civil War

Peace came to the Ivory Coast through Didier Drogba and the country's national soccer team.

Around the World

Is This the Most Dangerous Man in the Central African Republic?

Local warlord Ali Darassa has been given legitimacy by the government — but is still up to no good, with an election looming.

The New + the Next

UAE Seeks to Escape Saudi Shadow as a Global Player

The UAE is pitching itself as a global firefighter as the pandemic continues to sink its teeth into the economies of traditional donor nations.

True Stories

How a Woman Saved Portugal's Wine Industry

Dona Antónia didn't mess around when it came to port.

Around the World

End of the Line for Handpainted Movie Posters?

Virginia Axioti creates every poster for every movie shown at the Athinaion Cinemas.

True Stories

The Indian Land Claimed in the Name of a (Baby) God

India's Supreme Court just opened the door to cases from every god under the sun.

Around the World

The Grit and Glory of African Field Guide School

This grueling six-month course teaches you how to identify every plant and animal under the African sun.

The New + the Next

Can Yang Do for UBI What Bernie Did for 'Medicare for All'?

Thursday’s presidential debate will provide a platform for universal basic income — a plan to give you $1,000 every month.

News + Politics

Canada's Election Spoiler Rallies the Right

Maxime Bernier and his new People’s Party could swing Canada’s elections — and herald a populist movement to come.

The New + the Next

This Los Angeles Teen Fights Back in Bid to Breathe Easy

Nalleli Cobo has spent half her life trying to shut down urban oil drilling in her community.

Good Sh*t

Afro-Soul Food You'll Love ... With a Side of History You'll Hate

This walk through Johannesburg’s most notorious, colorful neighborhoods paints a picture of life during apartheid.

Around the World

She Was Rio’s Biggest Hope. Then She Was Assassinated

Marielle Franco’s story struck a chord with constituents around Rio de Janeiro.

True Stories

The Mysterious Plane Crash That Shook Apartheid-Era Southern Africa

Three decades after a plane crash killed Mozambique’s President Samora Machel, unanswered questions linger.

True Stories

How an Egyptian Song Mocking Nixon Became a Rallying Cry for the Arab Spring

Putting truth to power, even in verse, can lead to revolution.