Preparing for the Apocalypse

Because we all have to die sometime. But just maybe, not now.

So at this point you may of heard of the coronavirus?

If you live in a city, no doubt your entire life has been turned on its head. But not everyone has been so unlucky. For some of us, this latest end of the world scenario is just another day at the office.

Why?

Preparation, folks.

When I was a younger man, I served in the Army and was fortunate enough to receive extensive survival training. I then went on to instruct Special Forces soldiers from around the world. I know my stuff when it comes to the zombie apocalypse-type events and live a simple life that insures my family against calamities. You want to stay alive? Then follow me.

Let’s start with where you’re living. If it’s in a city, then you are putting yourself at the mercy of your surroundings. The people and the authorities are your friends only in good times.

So, the country is the place to be. Somewhere isolated and close to running water or wells. With plenty of game. My 40 acres is in southern Colorado in the heart of Apache country. Because of the isolation it was also the cheapest land in the area. It’s hard country. But hard country breeds hard people. I’m from the Australian Outback so it suits me.

I have no neighbors within a mile or so, and the county inspectors have zero interest in enforcing any rules or regulations where I am, one hour from the closest town. Which makes construction a breeze. That brings me to our next priority: the house.

I chose to build ours out of steel shipping containers. I have multiple 40-foot-long boxes which I have welded together and cut out the interior wall with a plasma cutter for walkways to join them up. Termites don’t eat steel, and there are plenty of them here so I don’t have to worry. The extremes of temperature are dealt with by interior insulation and a great big furnace.

All my electricity is self-generated with a solar system I built myself piece by piece or by using my backup generator. My water supply is kept in big tanks and sourced locally until I put a well in next year, but we also have a river half a mile away as a backup.

This does one thing for me: It takes away the ability of authorities to come on to my land unannounced to check water or electricity meters. But even more importantly it stops them from being able to cut either of them off and leave me reliant on handouts.

So we stay masters of our own domain. If it breaks it’s on me, but I’m my own boss and a hard taskmaster when it comes to maintaining my gear, so breakdowns or equipment failures are rare.

But what about food?

Well, what we have firstly is a stockpile of hundreds of pounds of the basics: flour, rice, dried beans, salt and sugar. This is our emergency supply. We always keep it topped up.

We also run two chest freezers. One has an external thermostat that keeps it at a constant fridge temperature, and the other is purely for frozen goods. Chest freezers use minimal electricity and are perfect for a solar system to run. Things like fresh food and frozen luxuries go into those. Anything else is kept in our pantry in cans.

But what happens if we get cut off from town? Well, we keep livestock to supply us with what town no longer can. Our livestock? Goats and poultry. We have 30 dairy goats that keep us in meat and delicious milk all year long, and we keep turkeys, chickens, geese and ducks. I can run multiple incubators to help pump out the babies so there is never a shortage of fresh organic eggs and meat.

My wife also has local contacts and sells fertilized eggs to people for their incubators to grow as well, which is a nice little bonus income.

We don’t have a greenhouse up and running yet and Colorado only has a short growing season, so if we need fresh vegetables we barter off our more established neighbors a few miles down the road with fresh goat’s milk or kids [baby goats] or eggs or whatever we have.

It works well for us, and because of the isolation everyone tends to stick together in the country rather then become competitors.

Also on our land we get pigeons, doves, quail, rabbits, antelope, white tail deer and elk. So if all else fails, I can hunt what I need and keep a selection of guns for just that purpose and for self-defense. But I never hunt usually as I believe in letting wildlife breed up so there is enough to go around in hard times.

When it comes to getting around, we run a pickup and have a very common brand and make, which makes spare parts cheap and readily available. As a backup we have a small all-wheel-drive station wagon that uses little gas and can go anywhere. Both are vital in bad weather.

I keep enough spare gas at home to fill the tanks of both vehicles and keep them as full as possible at all times.

One of the things about the coronavirus is it’s made the ER or any doctor or hospital the last place you want to visit. So, along with some great army medical training, I keep an extensive medical kit at home. We try to cover everything possible to make sure that exposing ourselves to sick people in town isn’t necessary.

If you can, try to locate a medical guide for nurses or doctors. This will give you an insight into how to look after yourself correctly if the internet was to fail and you could no longer just Google information. If you have to do it? Do it by the book exactly. Hard-copy resources like books are a vital part of setting yourself up at home, and you will rely on them if all other avenues disappear.

Taking the time in your life to set this up takes commitment but is surprisingly not that expensive to do. Everything we have now, including our farm, cost us under $40K and we are very self-sufficient in most things.

Preppers used to be seen as nutjobs not that long ago. But current events have proved a little prepper goes a long way to ensuring your family’s safety and security. So don’t be a victim. Be a survivor.