AN OZY ORIGINAL SERIES
Love Curiously
Love is a many-splendored thing, and this series brings you stories about relationships with every degree of joy, comedy, frustration and grief. Together, Love Curiously captures the many ways in which humans love and leave each other.This week's tale of love
TRENDING NOW
Get on the Love Curiously email list for updates.
WHAT DOES "OZY ORIGINAL" REALLY MEAN?
About Our Reporting
OZY built its reputation on profiling the New and the Next — we featured Trevor Noah before he was named host of the Daily Show, brought you Alexandria Ocasio Cortez before she became a Congressional nominee and showcased Aaron Judge before he was a Yankee all-star. From fashion to Wall Street to K Street, from medicine to movies, OZY has profiled more than 1,000 breakout figures and trends before top publications like The New York Times and The Economist caught up. If your preferred pace is several steps ahead, OZY is where you belong.
FALL DOWN A RABBIT HOLE
Explore Our Other Series
-
The Future of Fertility
OZY peers into the Future of Fertility to bring you the latest findings from the labs, clinics and minds of fertility scientists leading the charge.
-
Around the World
This year, OZY will be bringing you untold stories from every single country on the map, one day at a time, to introduce you to new people, new trends and new places.
-
States of the Nation: India
OZY's newest series, States of the Nation: India, is an unprecedented deep-dive into the world's biggest democracy. We visit every Indian state and union territory in the run-up to the country's landmark elections. Join us for surprising stories, stunning sights and smart insights.
-
States of the Nation
We spent a week in each state, covering innovative people and ideas to gain a better understanding of this imperfect union. After a divisive election, we've found much that unites us — and plenty of issues that deserve more discussion inside the Beltway.