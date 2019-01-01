Love Curiously

WHAT DOES "OZY ORIGINAL" REALLY MEAN?

About Our Reporting

OZY built its reputation on profiling the New and the Next — we featured Trevor Noah before he was named host of the Daily Show, brought you Alexandria Ocasio Cortez before she became a Congressional nominee and showcased Aaron Judge before he was a Yankee all-star. From fashion to Wall Street to K Street, from medicine to movies, OZY has profiled more than 1,000 breakout figures and trends before top publications like The New York Times and The Economist caught up. If your preferred pace is several steps ahead, OZY is where you belong.