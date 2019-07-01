Life, Interrupted: The Designer En Pointe
Broadway actress Anne Schwantes is turning a curious hobby into a full-time gig: restoring, decorating and selling pointe shoes.
When Quentin Oliver couldn’t find a drummer who was up to snuff, he and his wife took matters into their own hands.
Leaving behind a terror-filled town in Peru, his family and a familiar way of life, Luis Gatti — a concierge, father and husband — is living an American dream.
“I was angry at the world, and … I realized that I could go inward and take all of my pain and my anger and put it into something that would help me …”
Circus Warehouse’s Michelle Arvin defies gravity every day. Her latest act? Raising a kid.
Chelsea Libitzki can’t dance anymore, but that’s not stopping her from teaching others how to do so.