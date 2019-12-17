The Future of Homelessness

More than a decade after the Great Recession, the U.S. is facing twin crises: a skyrocketing housing affordability crisis and unprecedented counts of people experiencing homelessness. Middle- and low-income Americans are hardest hit, and the U.S. has a shortage of 7 million affordable rental homes, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Meanwhile, the number of people living outside has become an epidemic in cities nationwide.

While the right to housing is recognized by the United Nations, the U.S. has not codified a legal right to housing. Many life experiences can cause people to experience housing insecurity and ultimately fall into homelessness — including illness, job loss, domestic violence, immigration, political asylum and family death. OZY’s series Who Faces Homelessness? introduces you to people and places working both to redefine this problem and explore innovative solutions.

She Reveals Solutions for the ‘Hidden Homeless’

When CG Chen answered the phone, she was shocked to hear her friend Simon Bunyi say he was being evicted. Bunyi, 28, had been laid off. His tech job had helped him financially support his family overseas, and he had concealed how precarious his situation had become.

Chen took action, creating the nonprofit Ample Labs and in 2018 launched Chalmers, a web browser-accessible chatbot. Chalmers asks whether people need food, shelter, drop-ins, or other services before determining their location by GPS and providing addresses, even filtering for LGBTQ-friendly shelters.

Why Native American People in Seattle Disproportionately Live on the Streets

The proportion of King County’s recorded homeless population that is Native American rose by two-thirds in just two years, according to this year’s point-in-time counts (PIT). These biennial counts found that although Native Americans are less than 1 percent of the county’s population, they account for 10 percent of people experiencing homelessness, up from 6 percent in 2017. While the uptick in Native American homelessness in the city seems to suggest the problem has grown, experts say it could be a matter of counting differently. Key community organizations serving Native people were more comprehensively included in the counts for the first time in 2019.

Universities Begin Combating the Next Crisis: Homelessness on Campus

Roughly 1 in 10 students experienced homelessness in the last year, according to 2018 research by the Wisconsin HOPE Lab (now the Hope Center). This comes as more students from low-income backgrounds are enrolling in college than those from middle-class families, according to data from the National Center for Education. But a growing number of universities are developing and launching programs to fill these gaps.

Can Villages of Tiny Homes Help America’s Veterans Who Are Homeless?

America has nearly 38,000 veterans experiencing homelessness. Many suffer from post-traumatic stress that makes it hard for them to adjust in traditional homeless shelters. That’s why the Veterans Community Project (VCP) in Kansas City is building a veterans “village” — a community of furnished tiny homes, each measuring 240 square feet — meant as transitional housing for former soldiers. It’s an approach that’s catching on in cities across Oregon, Wisconsin, Texas and Arizona.

Why Older Adults Face Assault on the Street

More than 10 percent of older adults experiencing homelessness reported being physically or sexually assaulted in the past six months. That’s compared to the 1.6 percent of older adults in the general population who reported being victimized over the past year. Researchers from the University of California at San Francisco and the University of California, Berkeley, interviewed 350 homeless adults aged 50 and older through population-based sampling in Oakland, California. While a person’s risk of assault declines with age among those housed, this risk spikes astronomically when older people live on the streets.

Host Homes: Havens for LGBTQ Youth

This photo essay features LGBTQ youth in California participating in host homes. Through formalized programs, families provide young people with a safe, temporary and welcoming space for up to six months while they recalibrate and plan their next steps.

Op-Ed: Why New York’s ‘Right to Shelter’ Has Deterred Affordable Housing

The legal right to shelter cherished by advocates has become a convenient excuse for slow-walking funding for building or developing affordable housing for the poorest New Yorkers, argues Deborah K. Padgett, a social work professor at New York University.

