The Science of Dating

For as long as love has existed — basically forever — people have been trying to perfect it. For some, that means following what seem like signs and fate; for some it’s arranged marriage; for others it’s “never date a Leo.” And for still others? It’s digging into the data to calculate odds.

In this original OZY series, we’ll introduce you to the apps, stats and studies that people are using to try to up their odds of finding happiness, and the ways in which, datawise, we’re all still stumbling around in the dark.

Dating Apps Finally Target This Ignored Community of 70 Million

People with autism often find connecting with others in traditional ways to be a challenge, and that includes dating. A few intrepid entrepreneurs — some with autism themselves — are creating internet spaces for people on the spectrum to find love and to learn what love can look like.

The data is in and ding ding ding women are more likely to hate their exes than men are. In a lot of cases, that has to do with who’s held responsible for the breakup — and with women more likely than men to be physically or psychologically abused in relationships, it’s no wonder they aren’t that fond of their former baes.

Will the Recession Rock Marriage?

A look back at history uncovers some startling stats: The Great Depression and the Great Recession both had a huge effect on marriages in the U.S., with massive drops in the number of people saying “I do.” Will that happen again, in the current downturn? It’s hard to tell, say scientists. Given that marriage isn’t as important as it was in the 1930s, people might not have chosen to get legally hitched anyway.

91M People Tap This Dating App of Destiny

Happn is a French dating app that uses geolocation technology to tell you if you’ve crossed path with other users — a 21st-century solution to connecting with that cute guy you locked eyes with on the subway but never spoke to. Of course, it’s had to adapt in the past few months, given how few people are crossing paths with one another these days.