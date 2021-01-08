She's Building a Boarding School to Be a Beacon of Black Excellence

Cymone Davis may be new to Oklahoma, but her devotion to the state and its unique history and its future is evident.

Davis, 30, is the new city manager of Tullahassee, Oklahoma’s oldest surviving historic all-Black town, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society. Oklahoma was once home to more historic all-Black towns than any other place in the U.S. Tullahassee once boasted Flipper Davis College, an institution for African-Americans in the community, but it closed in the 1930s, according to the Historical Society. The population of the town has fallen from a high of 200 people to about 100 people currently.

Davis hopes to change that and bring sustainability to the town through her new school, a private independent institution for Black students ages 12 to 18. It’s still in the very early stages of development, but it already has a name: Kingdom Come International. And it will focus on STEAM education, self-sufficiency, literacy, and project- and work-based learning. She hopes to have two levels of education at the school.

Davis arrived in Oklahoma from Kansas City in mid-2020, as part of the Tulsa Remote program, which pays participants to relocate to Tulsa. It’s an initiative of the George Kaiser Family Foundation. She soon afterward found a job as city manager in Tullahassee, a position she says has intertwined a lot of learning with a lot of passion. Tullahassee is about 45 minutes away from Tulsa, Oklahoma’s second-largest city.

Davis with her students from Washington High School, Kansas City.

“How did I end up here and have this career shift so suddenly?” she asks, adding that as a researcher, she reads a lot. She also has a city manager mentor who flew out to the area and helped her learn about property and sales tax and other issues like ordinances and charters.

“What is zoning? What are codes? I spent a lot of nights just reading about ordinances and about Oklahoma statutes. I’m now speaking languages I never had to speak or process,” she says.

She regularly takes part with strategy sessions and helps create economic development planning sessions for the town.

“It’s been a lot of moving pieces,” she says, later adding that the great thing about the town starting from the ground up is that, while it has produced pressure on her, it’s also provided a lot of opportunities for growth and experimentation. For example, the town recently held a lighting ceremony and block party, a move that is showcasing a community that was once struggling to survive, she says.

“This town was literally on the brink of dying,” Davis adds.

In regards to the school, she says people may be unfamiliar with boarding schools, particularly Black boarding schools. She notes, however, that before the Brown vs. Board of Education decision, there were over 100 Black boarding schools in the United States.

“I originally thought this was revolutionary, but then after doing research, I realized this is how we used to do things,” she says.

Tullahassee previously had a boarding school, notes Mayor Keisha Currin.

“Tullahassee is a community that was built on love after slavery,” Currin says. “The town of Tullahassee was given to the Creek Freedman. The town grew with business, doctors’ offices, a bed and breakfast and a movie theatre. Not to mention the boarding school and that boarding school turned into Flipper Davis College. Tullahassee was much bigger than what it is now. And it can be that way again. I want people to know that Tullahassee is here and we will do more than survive. Tullahassee will thrive again.”

A graduate of Claflin University, a historically Black college-university in Orangeburg, South Carolina, and with two Master’s degrees, Davis is Tullahassee’s first employee in what she estimates has been over a decade; the mayor works on a volunteer basis.

Davis says she has fun in all facets of her life, but when asked, she says she enjoys baths, which she calls her hydrotherapy. She also enjoys traveling and reading, and she recently turned to the Harry Potter series to learn more about boarding schools and instilling fun.

“I wanted to find tropes about boarding schools that were fun – that were about learning and engaging,” she says. “It was this holistic way of teaching a child from the time they wake up to the time they go to sleep.”

David with her siblings.

Davis’ mission and accomplishments are many, and she’s not alone: Her twin brothers were drafted into the NFL in 2020.

For those interested in taking part in her mission, she recommends following NewSchoolDoc.com. She hopes to offer ways to fundraise for the school in the near future, once a fiscal sponsor is set.

Editor’s note: Kristi Eaton is a Tulsa Artist Fellow, another initiative of the George Kaiser Family Foundation.

