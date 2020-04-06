Remote Control: How Working From Home Is Shifting Our Future

The coronavirus pandemic has confined much of humanity to their homes. And for those whose jobs can be performed remotely, it has meant a new era of work: endless Zoom meetings, pantsless conference calls, interruptions by family and pets.

Remote work is nothing new, but the crisis has accelerated the growing trend in ways that may well be permanent and could reshape what our post-coronavirus world looks like. This OZY original series looks at the opportunities and pitfalls ahead. Make sure you’re on mute for your meeting, and read on.

Coronavirus Forces Sports Stars to Hone a New Talent: Creative Fan Engagement

Pro athletes are working from home now too. And a big part of that job is keeping fans engaged with all the leagues on hiatus. From the Cincinnati Reds’ Trevor Bauer and David Carpenter streaming a wiffle ball game (after the season was canceled but before stay-at-home orders) to NBA teams and NASCAR drivers staging video game matchups in place of real-life contests, these innovations are designed to make sure fans’ ardor doesn’t fade in quarantine — and that the revenue keeps rolling in when the leagues relaunch.

The Coming Mental Health Toll on Remote Workers

If we’re heading toward working from home for full-timers, freelancers could offer a window into the future. And it’s not necessarily a pretty one: A recent survey found that freelance workers are 26 percentage points more likely to report struggling with depression than office-based ones, suggesting that the isolated nature of working alone could take a mental toll.

Schools Are Shut. These Apps Are Offering Sex Ed at Home

When Planned Parenthood launched a sex education chatbot called Roo for teenagers last year, the coronavirus was not even on the horizon. The app was aimed at complementing what students learn in sex education and health classes and building on the work of another online service that Planned Parenthood offers targeted at young adults. Now, with schools across the United States closed indefinitely as part of social distancing measures implemented to control the spread of the virus, Roo is one of a growing number of apps attempting to fill in for that missing classroom sex ed.