OZY Takes You Ahead of the Curve in Science and Technology

Because we reported on these trends and trendsetters first — so you could stay ahead of the pack.

As we approach the last days of 2019, OZY is proud to celebrate being first — first to bring you stories about scientific breakthroughs, life-changing tech and researchers working at the forefront of their fields. From virtual reality to robots, blockchain to breast cancer, science and tech are racing forward at a breakneck pace — and OZY is right there to keep you informed. Today we’re devoting OZY’s Daily Dose to recent articles in which we were ahead of the curve in science and technology.

As part of our Robots of Tomorrow series, we reported on how fitness firms are turning to artificial intelligence to offer affordable, personalized at-home training, relying on technological advances unavailable at the start of the decade.

Venturing farther into the health and wellness space, we introduced you to David Sinclair, a genetics professor at Harvard whose lab is working to develop a drug that interrupts the aging process, with an eye toward preventing age-related diseases such as cancer, dementia and osteoporosis. OZY was the first to show you a new fabric that promises to slim your body and to consider what impact AI might have on reversing the climbing rates of suicide (which hit a 50-year high in the United States in 2017). Now, artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing are spawning a growing number of startups that are tailoring mental health care to an individual’s needs and circumstances in ways unimaginable just five years ago.

The next AI frontier? Academia. With evidence that graduation rates at U.S. universities have been plummeting for half a century, colleges are turning to artificial intelligence and data crunching to help turn the tide by using predictive tools to reach students and address their concerns faster, at times even before the students approach college authorities with their problems. AI has even found its way onto your plate via apps and personalization platforms that use artificial intelligence to give restaurant brands and their customers the option to customize their menu and food choices.

And for those who prefer to cook at home but don’t relish the drive to the grocery store? OZY was the first to report on a growing number of designers working to bring the grocery store (or office or retail shop) to you. Think of it as a future where spaces for retail, play and work will deliver whatever you order — like autonomous cars, but bigger.

In our global coverage of science and tech, we wrote about China’s turn to robot policing; Brazil, where leading researchers and academics are fleeing the nation in record numbers, hobbling the country’s sciences while helping those abroad; and Togo, where entrepreneurial youth are using rudimentary engineering skills to develop printers, robots, computers and games — all from electronic waste.

As another year comes to a close, we celebrate the advances and innovations that science and technology make possible. There’s much more to come in 2020, so stay tuned, OZY fans.