OZY Takes You Ahead of the Curve in Entertainment and Lifestyle

Because the world of entertainment is large — so OZY scanned the globe to bring you the big stories.

In our quest to bring you the new and the next, OZY scours the globe to find people doing what they do best — and the past couple of years were brimming with new artists, creatives and entertainers. Here’s a hit list of our favorites — enjoy!

To kick things off, we have a profile of a 28-year-old filmmaker who’s created a Friends-type series for modern Orthodox Jews and we peer into the pages of the new memoir by Françoise Hardy, one of France’s most beloved singers.

Looking for a different kind of read? We were the first to introduce you to Tomi Adeyemi, a 20-something Nigerian American writer, when she published her debut novel, Children of Blood and Bone. It became an instant No. 1 New York Times best-seller and is being made into a movie, and Adeyemi’s second book in the series hit bookshelves earlier this month.

If you’re more ESPN than A&E, OZY’s got you covered. We wrote about Evander Kane, a Black Canadian and the hockey hellion leading the San Jose Sharks, as well as Mohamed “Mo” Bamba, a 7-foot college hoops big man who’s playing for the Orlando Magic. Red Gerard stands a mere 5-foot-5, but he’s an Olympic giant, having grabbed a slopestyle gold medal at the last Winter Games. When we first met A’ja Wilson, she was a college basketball phenom — today she’s turned pro (just as OZY predicted) playing for the Las Vegas Aces (and claiming WNBA rookie of the year status).

With the new year comes a time for resolutions: What’s on your list? Maybe it’s to try Peloton, the workout with the cultlike following. OZY caught up with Robin Arzon, the self-professed “savage queen” who ditched corporate law and became the company’s VP of fitness programming, helping lead a “wellness revolution.” Or, for something more exotic, travel with OZY to Senegal, where we explored a form of martial arts that’s part wrestling, part boxing and more popular than soccer.

From Senegal to Savannah, Georgia, we were the first to introduce you to Tyler and Daniel Merritt, brothers and co-founders of Nine Line Apparel. Hawking a range of military-inspired clothing and accessories, the fast-growing startup promotes what it calls “unapologetic, relentless patriotism.”

And if, after all the holiday celebrations, all you really want is sleep, consider this: Nearly half of Americans in a relationship would prefer to hit the sack alone (at least some of the time). Maybe it’s not too early to jump on your holiday wish list for next year: “Dear Santa, I’ve been good all year. Can I please have a sleep divorce?”