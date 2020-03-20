How to See Concerts & Shows for Free During Social Distancing

This is perhaps the most intimate way we can experience our favorite artists. And it's free.

John Legend serenading you in his underwear, as his wife Chrissy Tiegen sits on the piano in nothing but a towel and a head wrap …

Instagram users were greeted Tuesday to the above scene, as part of an at-home concert series called “At Home Together,” organized by the World Health Organization and Global Citizen.

As nations and health officials call for social distancing to help combat the coronavirus, musicians have stepped up to bring people together. On Monday, Chris Martin of Coldplay did his own performance, while Keith Urban rocked out with his wife, Nicole Kidman, dancing as his sole audience member. Pink sang an Adele song. And the cellist Yo-Yo Ma gave his own special dedication to health care workers by playing the Sarabande from Bach’s Cello Suite No. 3.

Here is a look at some of the best ways to consume the arts for free, safely from home, as the world weathers this storm.

Music

A number of musicians have promised to live stream daily, often from home, as many of them are just as grounded as you are amidst widespread touring cancellations. Among them: Neil Young, Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbons (7 p.m. Eastern), Christine and the Queens (6 p.m.) and Canadian producer David Foster and his wife Katherine McPhee (8:30 p.m.). And Americana Highways will be hosting a “Live Music from the Quarantine” event, with 30-minute sets every weekday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., featuring a number of artists over Facebook Live. And if live DJ sets are your thing, Brooklyn venue Nowadays is streaming every night.

Theater

The Metropolitan Opera in New York and the Berlin Philharmonic headline a series of classical concerts being livestreamed to the masses. Upcoming shows from the former include Donizetti’s La Fille du Dessay and Lucia di Lammermoor, as well as Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin. Both organizations have made their streamed concert archive available online for free, as has Wigmore Hall, the Bavarian and Vienna State Operas, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and the Budapest Festival Orchestra.

Museums

Google Arts and Culture has a powerful archive of more than 500 museums and galleries, giving curious folks at home the ability to peruse glimpses of everything from Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum to Seoul’s National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art. The British Museum of London and Guggenheim Museum in New York are both excellent options as well.

Multimedia

Borrow movies, TV shows, comics and other titles for free from Hoopla, an online content library. Check your local library’s website and see if it offers ebook or digital media sharing programs like Overdrive.

Find an under-the-radar museum, show or concert we should check out in the coronavirus age? Post about it in the comment section so more people can stay entertained while social distancing from home.