Michelin-Starred Chef Whips Up Filmmaking Career

It’s just another day for a young Vikas Khanna in Paris, where he is training in the kitchens of a well-known restaurant. He’s in his twenties. After stints with famous hotel chains in India from the Taj Group to the Oberoi and Leela, he wants to push the envelope as far as it will go and become an Indian chef of global renown. After his shift, he whips up a seared sea bass moilee with pickled prawns, plates it with love and requests a colleague take it to the head chef since Khanna can’t speak French. Minutes pass, and the dish returns untouched. After some goading, the colleague sorrowfully recounts the response from the head chef: “Tell that brown shit I’ll never eat from his dark hands.”

We’re at Film City in Mumbai as Khanna, 48, recounts this tale, barely 10 minutes into meeting, though he won’t share the name of the restaurant. He’s tearing up, and so am I, because it’s common as a person of color to have faced such vitriol. “I finally understood why I wasn’t allowed to touch the pans,” says Khanna, now in a whisper. “I went home and couldn’t stop scrubbing my hands.” He returned to India immediately and went off to New York, where, years later, he made history by becoming the first Indian Michelin-starred chef for Junoon. “I am thankful to such [racist] people, because I’d have remained substandard otherwise,” he says.

Khanna has written more than 40 books, is working on his third Ph.D. (he’s studying the effect of global warming on spices), planning restaurants for 2022 (his Kinara opened in Dubai just over a month ago), judging MasterChef India, consulting for numerous organizations, and that’s just the start. He has made popular documentaries, and he’s working on a collection of recipes of food prepared across India for free. For instance, there’s a mosque in Kashmir that makes kheer every morning and distributes it without charge. He has cooked for President Barack Obama and launched numerous philanthropic efforts.

The next mountain to climb? Hollywood. His directorial debut, The Last Color, premiered last fall in the U.S. and was long-listed for an Academy Awards nomination. Next up: Raincatcher, which Khanna just wrapped and could cement him as a mover and shaker in the film world.

“Fame can be transient. I’m constantly reinventing myself to keep pace with the world,” Khanna says. “And how the world has changed! Gordon Ramsay always says to me, ‘I’ll never know what you do next!’”

Khanna comes off the opposite of Ramsay, of Hell’s Kitchen fame. As we meet, contestants from previous seasons of MasterChef India drop in by the dozen, and the chef welcomes them all with equal warmth — as if his neighbor’s kids were visiting and he needs to treat them to sweets and encouraging words. He is minutely observant, sharp as a tack and wields his vulnerability as an asset.

“Vikas doesn’t fear loss of name,” says Manisha Singh, a close friend. “He creates what he believes in and does whatever he wants because he wants to do it.”

The Last Color, starring veteran actor Neena Gupta, is based on the novel of the same name, which Khanna published in 2018. It revolves around the friendship between a 9-year-old tightrope walker and an aging widow in Varanasi — a sweet, powerful tale that seeks to transcend Indian taboos of caste, Hindu notions of widowhood as punishment and the lack of female education. He hopes it will debut in India this year.

Closer to his heart, though, is Raincatcher, the story of an Indian chef in New York. It’s easy to understand that a lot of his experiences have gone into the film, but Khanna segues back to the moment he won his Michelin star. “I remember calling my biji [grandmother], who taught me everything about being in the kitchen,” Khanna reminisces. She replied with words that have stuck with him: “Don’t wear your crown all the time; it will break your back.”

Her influence has led Khanna to advocate for women’s contributions to Indian kitchens. “The home cooks in our country are so underrated,” he says. Not to mention his work to elevate his country’s cuisine in general: Indian culinary schools didn’t teach Indian food during his time, with the Michelin Guide and classic French cooking being their points of reference. Nowadays, Indian cooking is firmly a part of the curriculum.

Sanjeev Kapoor, India’s first celebrity chef, has remained one of Khanna’s strongest pillars of support. “All creative people should dream, and he dreams phenomenally,” Kapoor says. “But Vikas also has the discipline to turn that dream into reality and take other people along in his journey, which is unique to him.” Still, Kapoor does hector Khanna about being unmarried anytime they meet. “He’s passing down his culinary legacy, but life also needs passing on.”

For now, though, Khanna is racing against time, considering all the things he wants to achieve in this lifetime. Advocating multiculturalism and diversity in India is one of them. “My first teacher was Jewish, I grew up in a Sikh temple and I once worked at a Parsi hotel,” he points out. One of the best-known stories about Khanna is when he was saved by a Muslim family during the Bombay riots of 1992. “How can I be singular?” he asks.

We’ve now spent a considerable time on the MasterChef set, and it’s time for Khanna to face the cameras. He thanks me, hands me a box of marzipan and says, “You always have to be satisfied with what you do. And I do everything for pride.”