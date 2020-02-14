Can Japan Save Vertical Farming?

If it works, this model of farming could dramatically improve yields in areas with less arable land.

Located in an anonymous science park a few miles north of Nara, an ancient Japanese capital, the Keihanna plant looks like any other factory churning out auto transmissions or electronic components. But this facility grows varieties of lettuce.

Inside the plant, robotic arms transplant lettuce seedlings into giant racks where they grow under LED lights, in a near sterile environment. At full capacity, Keihanna will produce about 30,000 heads of lettuce a day.

The factory, which belongs to a company called SPREAD, is one of the world’s most sophisticated examples of a “vertical farm,” in which plants are grown indoors in stacked layers, often without soil. The concept is thriving in Japan, where land and labor are in short supply.

“We started large-scale production in 2007 and finally in 2013 our plant became profitable,” says Shinji Inada, the chief executive of SPREAD. “We may be the only example of profitability for a large-scale vertical farm. Now we have the possibility of widespread market growth.”

For decades, the proponents of vertical farms have hyped the potential benefits of this kind of precision cultivation, including dramatic reductions in the use of land, labor, water and fertilizer. Vertical farms can be built anywhere — reducing the need to truck vegetables hundreds of miles to market — and maintain production whatever the season, whatever the weather.

Despite these merits, most vertical farms have failed as the high costs of robotic equipment and artificial light lost out to the simpler technology of dirt, greenhouses and the sun. But the concept is now attracting a surge in corporate investment, illustrated by companies such as SPREAD and Plenty, a U.S. startup backed by $200 million from investors including SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos.

A lot of companies that entered the market just because they had an idle facility have failed. Kenji Omasa, Agricultural Academy of Japan

The path to a viable vertical farm involves ever bigger facilities to reap economies of scale, reducing waste so it is close to zero and increasing automation to lower what can be crippling labor costs in areas such as seeding and harvesting. Almost everyone in the industry starts with lettuce because it is easily grown indoors and there is sizeable, stable demand.

Inada says SPREAD’s selling price for lettuce has come down from $2.34 (¥258) in 2008 to a target price of $1.44 (¥158) today. That is still a premium to wholesale prices, however, which many of SPREAD’s rivals have struggled to overcome. In 2014, Toshiba started producing lettuce in the clean room of a former electronics plant, but it was forced to end the venture in 2016.

“A lot of companies that entered the market just because they had an idle facility have failed,” says Kenji Omasa, president of the Agricultural Academy of Japan. The cost of LED lighting has fallen, he says, but operators must still reckon on labor, electricity and equipment, each absorbing around one-third of their budget.

Toru Numagami heads up A-Plus, a startup building a factory in Fukushima prefecture to produce 20,000 lettuces a day. Using technology adapted from automobile and semiconductor plants, he hopes to run an operation that would normally need 100 people with only 20 permanent staff.

“At present, if there isn’t any subsidy then it is still hard to make it work,” he says. A-Plus is drawing on public funds for revitalizing Fukushima after the 2011 earthquake and nuclear disaster. But Numagami says that even the greatest attention to costs is not enough to make a vertical farm succeed.

“The usual model in agriculture is that you farm a product and then you sell it. With a vertical farm you have to start from the customer’s needs,” he says. Successful vertical farms, agrees Omasa, are those with a route to market. When producing high-priced lettuce by the ton, simply trucking it to the local wholesaler does not suffice.

The competitive advantages of vertical farms include the stability of supply and the hygienic conditions of production, which reduce blemishes and the need to wash the lettuce. One option is to sell directly to supermarkets with a greater shelf life and a premium price.

Numagami hopes to supply trade customers and is looking into automated slicing. The ability to supply “salad-ready” lettuce to fast-food outlets and convenience stores is something a wholesale market can’t offer.

All the main players in the Japanese industry hope to expand through partnerships overseas, especially in countries with constraints in water supplies where the environmental benefits of vertical farms will be at their greatest. SPREAD already has a partner in the United Arab Emirates. The big environmental question is more about the source of energy used for LEDs rather than depending on sunlight. Numagami said the answer is renewable electricity: “If this can be done using solar power then environmentally, it’s perfect.”