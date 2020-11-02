An End to Peanut Allergies Is Close - OZY | A Modern Media Company

An End to Peanut Allergies Is Close

An End to Peanut Allergies Is Close

By Nick Fouriezos

Millions of Americans suffer from peanut allergies. New drugs could address dangerous reactions.

WHY YOU SHOULD CARE

Because millions of Americans are affected by food allergies.

By Nick Fouriezos

For decades, millions of Americans have gone to the doctor, said they have a food allergy and been given simple advice: “Just avoid it.”

They didn’t have a better answer — until now. At least four independent drugs for peanut allergies are set to enter the market this year or next. Palforzia, a treatment that uses a peanut powder mixed with pudding or applesauce to build up tolerance, received FDA approval in January. Others in testing include the Viaskin Peanut patch, and oral therapies such as Camallergy’s CA002 and the University of North Carolina’s SLIT program.

They each expose users to low, controlled doses of peanut allergens, helping build immunity. And they could represent among the biggest medical breakthroughs of our time — perhaps this generation’s version of the polio vaccine.

It’s huge. Nobody has done this for food allergies at all.

Edwin Kim, University of North Carolina

That’s because they would be the first successful treatments for any food allergy, and could pave the way for similar strategies to address everything from lactose intolerance to egg allergies. An estimated 32 million Americans have food allergies, and some 1.8 million kids deal with peanut sensitivities.

“It’s huge. Nobody has done this for food allergies at all,” says Edwin Kim, director of the UNC Allergy & Immunology Clinic.

For a problem nearly unheard of in the mid-20th century, food allergies have grown exponentially. While it’s often seen as a childhood problem, only 1 in 5 outgrow allergies. And the generation of children who developed peanut allergies in the ’90s are now young adults. “It … is quickly becoming an everybody problem,” Kim says. Parents, school systems and government programs must also adjust as a result.

Peanut Allergy

18-year-old Nina Nichols prepares to take her dose of Palforzia in her home in Washington.

Source Federica Narancio/AP

A single peanut kernel can contain 300 mg of peanut protein — three times the amount that can trigger the type of severe allergic reaction that often requires an EpiPen injection to halt. “Even with strict avoidance, inadvertent exposures can and do occur,” said Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, in a statement announcing the approval of Palforzia.

As a food allergy doctor, Kim already knew the shocking effects even a tiny dose of peanuts could have on people — everything from rashes to going into shock. But watching each of his three young children develop their own allergies solidified his belief that “just avoid it” was tragically insufficient as medical advice. School cafeterias, after all, still serve peanut butter sandwiches.

To be clear, these proposed treatments won’t “cure” peanut allergies. But they could erase many of the major, deadly reactions that patients have by improving tolerance levels. Those who are allergic shouldn’t expect to scarf down PB&Js anytime soon, but not having to fear that an accidental brush with nuts could take their lives is an even more delicious treat.

Topics

Sign up for the weekly newsletter!

Related Stories

Good Sh*t

A Grandmaster’s Guide to Sucking Less at Chess

When the first Black chess grandmaster speaks about sucking less at chess, you listen.

Good Sh*t

This Weekend: A Sangria Slushie Summer

The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your valuable weekend time, as we grapple with turbulent times in America.

Good Sh*t

The Group Saving Africa’s Stunning Painted Dogs

They're among the most endangered mammals in Africa –– this conservation center may be your only chance to see them.

The New + the Next

The Scientist Using Rabies Vaccine Secrets to Halt Coronavirus

Mariola Fotin-Mleczek’s mRNA technology could create a coronavirus vaccine that can be tested faster and treat more people with fewer resources.

Good Sh*t

This Weekend: Read Sci-Fi Like Meghan Markle

The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your weekend inside.

True Stories

I Wanna Try Being Bi. Is That So Wrong?

OZY’s Eugene S.

The New + the Next

Coming Soon: A.I.-Powered Personalized Restaurant Menus

These menus could fundamentally transform the ordering experience at restaurants.

Good Sh*t

Can These Apps Mend Your Lonely Heart?

On our best and worst days, everyone gets lonely.

True Stories

Losing Toes: A How-To Guide

The world can be a dangerous place.

The New + the Next

She's Driving Genetic Sequencing Fresh From the Womb

Joyce Tung is leading the charge for truly personalized medicine.

Around the World

The Cat-tastic Taiwanese Village Where Felines Are in Charge

This furry, feline Eden is a must-visit for any self-respecting crazy cat person.

The New + the Next

Designing Buildings to House Our Favorite Germs

We might one day build homes not only for ourselves, but for the microbes that affect our health.

The New + the Next

High-Tech Anti-Allergy Shots

From a newfangled device to a special patch, emerging tech may ease some of the hyperanxiety over life-threatening allergies.

The New + the Next

Hypoallergenic Nuts: A Solution to Nut Allergies?

USDA researchers are a step closer to chemically modifying nuts to render them hypoallergenic.

The New + the Next

A New Treatment for Peanut Allergies?

Peanut allergy sufferers may find hope in an unlikely source: tiny amounts of the very food they fear, with tolerance sped up by the addition of an asthma medication — yielding results within hours.

LIVE CURIOUSLY


A Modern Media Company

© OZY 2020 - Terms & Conditions