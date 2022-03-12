Powering Through Private Equity

*Forty-two year old Osei Van Horne, the son of Jamaican parents, set out in life to be a doctor but a “deadly” twist of fate turned him toward finance. *Twelve years in the Goldman Sachs proving ground left Van Horne much more than certain that “the biggest risk is a failure of imagination.”

Fate can be a funny thing. To call Osei Van Horne’s story, as he does, “a fairly typical immigrant one” probably does a disservice to both stories and immigrants. And, for sure, there was nothing typical about it. One of five kids of Jamaican immigrants, Van Horne’s father was an electrician and his mother, a nurse, one day decided to become a doctor. Which she did. A turn of events that compelled Van Horne to take a similar turn.