The Presidential Daily Brief is the smartest way to start your day! Take our weekly quiz and see how well-briefed you are.

  Pinochet Jailed Her. She's Demolishing His Legacy
    News + Politics

    Alejandra Flores Carlos is among a handful of Indigenous Chileans tasked with rewriting the country's Constitution.

  The OZY News Quiz
    News + Politics

    What country announced Wednesday that it would send $31 million in aid to Taliban-run Afghanistan? Test your knowledge

  The OZY News Quiz
    News + Politics

    What early pandemic shortage reared its head again this week? Test your knowledge

  Who's Hot in Washington?
    News + Politics

    When I first became a correspondent in Washington, D.C., it took me weeks just to find the Capitol Hill bathrooms. The learning curve hasn’t been so steep for a set of fresh-faced Washington politicos. Among them are a former nurse-turned-pastor behind the extension of the eviction moratorium, a sexagenarian leading the conservative response to cryptocurrency regulation and the Cuban-born face of a Biden administration shipping refugees back to sea. Meet the most diverse class in Congress history that’s already wielding outsized influence just eight months into office.

  Shadow of Terror Looms in Afghanistan
    News + Politics

    America’s longest war was sparked by a terrorist attack, and it’s now been bookended by another. A suicide bomber killed 13 U.S. service members, two British nationals and nearly 200 Afghans in an attack yesterday at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, just days before America finishes withdrawing its troops from the country on Tuesday. The Islamic State Khorasan (ISK) group, a self-proclaimed branch of the Islamic State militant group, has claimed responsibility. The attack came even as the U.S. and its allies were expediting an already hurried evacuation of their citizens and Afghan partners such as interpreters. Will the killings change America’s withdrawal calculus? What will it mean for the legacy of President Joe Biden? What about Afghanistan? Today’s Global Dispatch connects the dots to answer these questions and shed light on what could come next — because even though the U.S. military is leaving Afghanistan, Thursday’s events show that the shadow of Afghanistan won’t be leaving America anytime soon.

