The OZY News Quiz

At my small college in rural New Hampshire, crime is virtually nonexistent. Keys are left in unlocked cars overnight. Valuable electronics can be found unsupervised in the college library for hours at a time. I can’t remember the last time I locked my off-campus apartment door. The closest thing to a crime spree we get is when inebriated students sometimes “borrow” bikes to get home on a cold night. Even then, they’re usually returned. Of course, rural New Hampshire towns represent just a tiny corner of the world. Across the globe, new social habits sparked by lockdowns, distancing regulations and job losses are fueling wholesale changes to criminal activity. Today’s Daily Dose exposes how the pandemic, rising temperatures and other surprising changes are impacting crime. Explore new solutions being unfurled in attempts to combat illicit evils and meet some of the world’s most notorious crooks. Yes, the times and the crimes, they are a-changin’.