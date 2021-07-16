THE PRESIDENTIAL DAILY BRIEF WEEKLY QUIZ

READ TODAY'S PDB
It looks like you're using Microsoft Internet Explorer 8 or Internet Explorer 9.
We are sorry but This Quiz does not work with Internet Explorer 8 and Internet Explorer 9.

The Presidential Daily Brief is the smartest way to start your day! Take our weekly quiz and see how well-briefed you are.

OZYNews + Politics

Catch up on the day’s headlines and go deep on where we’re at.

  • Cry, the Beloved Country: A Letter From South Africa
    Cry, the Beloved Country: A Letter From South Africa
    News + Politics

    Cry, the Beloved Country: A Letter From South Africa

    It’s the worst violence South Africa has seen since liberation hero Nelson Mandela walked free from prison and laid the foundations for the “Rainbow Nation” three decades ago. More than 70 people are dead, shopping malls have been burned to the ground, cargo trucks torched, highways blocked, and there have been running street battles and stampedes in which fleeing looters were crushed to death. Banks’ ATMs have been blown up and essential services like health clinics ransacked, while more than 1,000 people have been arrested. Google Maps has introduced a riot tracker so people can avoid unrest. Among the extraordinary scenes, as seen below, a baby was thrown to safety from a building looters had set on fire. The country, already struggling amid a COVID-19 surge, is now teetering on the brink, forcing President Cyril Ramaphosa to send the army into the streets and prompting calls for calm from the United Nations.

  • Escape Velocity: The Road To Space
    Escape Velocity: The Road To Space
    News + Politics

    Escape Velocity: The Road To Space

    Pioneering civilian space tourists are blasting off. Who will come next?

  • The OZY News Quiz
    The OZY News Quiz
    News + Politics

    The OZY News Quiz

    Who won ice hockey's Stanley Cup this week? Test your knowledge

  • The Beauty of Black Photography
    The Beauty of Black Photography
    News + Politics

    The Beauty of Black Photography

  • The OZY News Quiz
    The OZY News Quiz
    News + Politics

    The OZY News Quiz

    Where did an estimated 300 people die from an unprecedented heat wave this week? Test your knowledge

More from News + Politics