The unfolding tragedy in Miami has laid bare just how badly infrastructure needs upgrading in America. The doomed building in Surfside, constructed in 1981, was due for inspection before it collapsed in the early hours last Thursday. What’s more, engineers in 2018 found “major structural damage” to the site’s pool deck in addition to cracking and spalling of columns and beams in the building’s parking lot. Now all buildings aged 40 years and older in Miami are to be audited. At-risk infrastructure has been on the minds of U.S. politicians for some time, and last week, a deal reached by Republican and Democratic lawmakers to invest $1.2 trillion in the country’s infrastructure highlighted the acute need to invest in roads, bridges and housing nationwide.