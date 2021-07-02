THE PRESIDENTIAL DAILY BRIEF WEEKLY QUIZ

The Presidential Daily Brief is the smartest way to start your day! Take our weekly quiz and see how well-briefed you are.

  • Badass Royal Women You Need to Know
  • America's Ticking Housing Time Bomb
  • How to Save the Structures We Love Most
    The unfolding tragedy in Miami has laid bare just how badly infrastructure needs upgrading in America. The doomed building in Surfside, constructed in 1981, was due for inspection before it collapsed in the early hours last Thursday. What’s more, engineers in 2018 found “major structural damage” to the site’s pool deck in addition to cracking and spalling of columns and beams in the building’s parking lot. Now all buildings aged 40 years and older in Miami are to be audited. At-risk infrastructure has been on the minds of U.S. politicians for some time, and last week, a deal reached by Republican and Democratic lawmakers to invest $1.2 trillion in the country’s infrastructure highlighted the acute need to invest in roads, bridges and housing nationwide.

  • QAnon? Far From Gone
    It’s the conspiracy theory that roiled the 2020 U.S. presidential election, inspiring claims of stolen ballots, anti-mask rallies and the infamous Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Yesterday, QAnon exploded back on the scene: Minutes after reports emerged that cybersecurity magnate John McAfee had been found dead in a Spanish prison, an image of the letter “Q” was posted to his (now offline) Instagram account. Once again, the QAnon world is alight with intrigue. In today’s Daily Dose, we delve into the spate of events that speak to its lasting power, before exploring how QAnon could affect everything from vaccine adoption and mass shootings to the California recall campaign and the cultural legitimacy of Christianity. Stay tuned to find out why, among other things, some believe Melinda Gates has, in theory, been replaced by a male clone.

  • The OZY News Quiz
    The navy of what nation played chicken with Russian forces off the coast of Crimea this weekend?

