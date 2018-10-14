Following its incursion into northeastern Syria late Wednesday, accompanied by airstrikes and artillery shelling, the Turkish military continued its advance today into Kurdish-held territory. The move has attracted global condemnation, but President Donald Trump — who withdrew U.S. troops from the area to make way for the assault — only called it “a bad idea.” He also appeared to criticize the Kurds, America’s allies in the fight against ISIS, saying, “They didn’t help us in the Second World War.”

Does this change the regional balance of power? OZY analyst John McLaughlin writes that Washington’s exit from Syria implies that the Middle East no longer matters, and leaves U.S. rivals Russia and Iran as kingmakers.