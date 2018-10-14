“It’s the McCarthy committee on steroids.” That’s how Rudy Giuliani described the congressional investigation of President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, which the administration has now officially refused to cooperate with. In an eight-page letter to Democrats, White House counsel described the inquiry as “partisan and unconstitutional” and claimed it’s an attempt “to overturn the results of the 2016 election.”

Is that the end of the inquiry? It’s a significant roadblock for Democrats looking to depose State Department officials, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the probe will continue — and refusal to cooperate would be interpreted as “further evidence of obstruction.”