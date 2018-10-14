President Donald Trump drew rebukes from key Republican supporters with his announcement that he’d withdraw U.S. forces from northern Syria. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell urged Trump to “exercise American leadership,” noting that a pullout would only serve the interests of the Syrian government and its backers, Russia and Iran — and possibly even ISIS. That prompted Trump to warn Turkey that he’d “totally destroy and obliterate” its economy if Ankara did anything “off limits,” presumably against U.S.-backed Kurds.

What are America’s friends thinking? As OZY reports, dumping longtime Kurdish allies might make others, such as Israel or Saudi Arabia, think twice before relying on Trump’s loyalty or foreign policy pledges.