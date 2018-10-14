American troops working alongside Kurdish fighters in Syria had long prevented Ankara from attacking those groups, which bore the brunt of the effort to defeat ISIS. But now the White House says U.S. forces “will no longer be in the immediate area” when Turkey, which considers the YPG militants terrorists who aid Kurdish separatists inside its borders, moves against them. The decision came after a call between President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

What’s Turkey’s aim? It reportedly wants buffer zone across its border with Syria in which to fight “terrorist elements” while resettling Syrian refugees in their homeland.

