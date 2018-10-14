Trump Dares House to Impeach Him
He did nothing wrong. That’s what President Donald Trump professes to believe about charges that he tried to coerce Ukraine into investigating his top Democratic rival, Joe Biden. Trump promised Friday to send a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whom he says has the simple majority required for impeachment, daring her to use those votes. Text messages released late Thursday reportedly indicate that some of Trump’s own envoys to Ukraine didn’t trust the president’s denials.
What happens next? House Democrats have sent a subpoena demanding a range of Ukraine documents from the White House, likely setting up a new separation-of-powers legal struggle.