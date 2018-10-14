The death toll rose to 60 yesterday amid four days of anti-government protests in Iraq. Pioneering Black stage and screen actress Diahann Carroll has died at the age of 84. And the Trump administration has suspended entry of immigrants who can’t get health insurance and pay for it.

In the week ahead: Tunisia holds parliamentary elections Sunday, but many fear it could end in an impasse and further public disenchantment with the Arab Spring’s only democratic success story. The U.S. Supreme Court will begin its term Monday, followed the next day with hearings for three cases on the issue of whether it’s legal to fire an employee for being gay or transgender. And oddsmakers say that teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg of Sweden has the best chance of being named for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, to be announced Friday in Oslo, Norway.

