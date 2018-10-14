Chief Executive Carrie Lam invoked colonial-era emergency measures to ban face masks during public gatherings, with violators facing up to a year in jail. That’s likely to further anger protesters, who have adopted masks for both practical and symbolic reasons, and it comes just days after police shot an 18-year-old and charged him with rioting and attacking officers. Meanwhile, thousands of masked demonstrators marched through Hong Kong’s business district Friday.

