“We’re not fooling around here.” So said House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff yesterday, warning that attempts to block congressional access to documents on President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine would amount to obstruction of justice. House Democrats said they’ll subpoena the administration by Friday if it doesn’t comply with their requests. Meanwhile, an increasingly agitated Trump accused his opponents of “wasting everyone’s time and energy.”

What’s next? All eyes are on Kurt Volker, the former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine, who is being deposed today by three House committees.