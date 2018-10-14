Foreshadowing a wider conflict between the legislative and executive branches over the Democrat-led probe of President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday slammed efforts to question officials from his agency. In the coming days and weeks, House committees will depose State Department diplomats about Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. Today congressional staffers are expected meet with the State Department’s inspector general.

What’s next? Some are expecting a new twist in the political drama following reports that the inspector, Steve Linick, suddenly requested an “urgent” briefing with committees in both houses of Congress.