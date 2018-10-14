Chinese officials marked 70 years of Communist rule Tuesday with unparalleled military pomp. Presiding over a 15,000-strong military parade on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, President Xi Jinping vowed, “No force can shake the status of this great nation.” But farther south, protesters in Hong Kong seemed to do just that as they clashed with police — disrupting Beijing’s big day with a public display of defiance. Reports say one demonstrator was shot with a live round.

What’s next? If confirmed, that would amount to the most serious escalation yet of the 17-week movement, one that’s likely to consolidate anti-government anger.