Yesterday House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff announced that the whistleblower whose complaint about President Donald Trump triggered the impeachment inquiry would testify “very soon.” The two sides are still hammering out a deal that would allow the CIA official to speak up without compromising his anonymity.

How will the White House respond? Top aides have reportedly prepared a multipronged strategy they could present to Trump as early as today.

