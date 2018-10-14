“Everybody’s just absolutely thrilled.” That’s how one insider reportedly described the mood within the White House as Democrats ramp up their impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. But while Republicans don’t seem prepared to ditch him, others believe there’s little administration consensus about how to weather this political storm. Meanwhile, House Democrats are determined: They’ve subpoenaed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the first in what’s likely to be a series of other requests.

What about voters? Recent polls have found that support for impeachment has increased — but also that public opinion is evenly split.