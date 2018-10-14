Two months after it was seized by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards amid an international maritime spat, the Stena Impero has left the Bandar Abbas port. Tehran had captured the vessel in retaliation for the seizure by British Royal Marines of an Iranian tanker that London accused of shipping oil to Syria in violation of sanctions. That ship was released last month.

Have tensions been dialed down? Not quite: The EU is said to have warned Iran that the bloc will back away from the imperiled nuclear agreement if Tehran keeps flouting its terms.

