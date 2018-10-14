Whistleblower: White House Tried to Cover Up Ukraine Call
“We are at a different level of lawlessness.” That’s how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi described alleged White House efforts — documented in a whistleblower complaint released yesterday — to conceal evidence of President Donald Trump’s conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In the unidentified CIA officer’s complaint, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani is described as a “central figure” in an episode that left administration staffers “deeply disturbed.”
Are Trump allies worried? While some Republicans fear what this week’s revelations might mean for his reelection, White House officials seem confident that the GOP-controlled Senate won’t turn against him.