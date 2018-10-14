The explosive whistleblower complaint was released Thursday, alleging that President Donald Trump misused his role in office for personal gain and that White House officials tried to cover that up by restricting access to the written record of the phone call. The complaint identified Attorney General William P. Barr and Trump’s personal attorney, Rudolph W. Giuliani, as central figures in the president’s plan to solicit his Ukrainian counterpart to launch an investigation into Trump’s Democratic rival, Joe Biden, ahead of the 2020 U.S. elections.

How are officials reacting? So far, it has further polarized Republicans and Democrats, with the President himself claiming to be the victim of ”the greatest scam in the history of American politics.”