Claiming President Donald Trump violated the Constitution by seeking help from a foreign leader to tarnish a political opponent, Speaker Pelosi announced Tuesday that the House would launch an impeachment inquiry. The extraordinary move follows revelations that Trump asked his Ukrainian counterpart to probe the local dealings of Joe Biden’s son, reportedly in exchange for releasing nearly $400 million in congressionally approved military aid. Trump insisted the inquiry will be “a positive for me.”

Could impeachment backfire? The Democrats’ case may depend on the transcripts of that conversation, which the White House said it would release, while Trump could turn this into a rallying point for his campaign, one expert tells OZY.