Shortly before urging his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate the local dealings of Joe Biden’s son, President Donald Trump reportedly ordered his staff to withhold nearly $400 million in congressionally approved funds to the Eastern European country. While Trump denied the move was meant to pressure Kyiv, he said yesterday it was “very important to talk about corruption.”

What’s next? House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is said to be considering greenlighting impeachment hearings, while Democrat-led House committees are urging Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to release all documents related to the matter.