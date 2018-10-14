There was “absolutely nothing wrong; it was perfect.” That’s how President Donald Trump described his July phone call with newly elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump confirmed media reports that he asked his counterpart to investigate Democratic front-runner Joe Biden. Opponents accuse him of abusing his vice presidential power by pushing for the removal of a Ukrainian prosecutor causing trouble for an energy company linked to Biden’s son.

What’s been the reaction? While Democratic leaders have so far resisted impeachment proceedings, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said, “We very well may have crossed the Rubicon here.”

