Reports: Trump Asked Ukraine to Help Discredit Biden
President Donald Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden for possible misuse of power, several news outlets are reporting. The request allegedly came during a July 25 phone call during which Trump repeatedly sought Kiev’s help in showing Biden sought the removal of a prosecutor investigating an energy company where his son Hunter Biden was a director.
Where could this lead? The Washington Post reports that a mysterious whistleblowing complaint about a promise Trump made to a foreign leader is linked to the alleged Biden request, which was reportedly followed by a cutoff in aid to Ukraine.
