President Donald Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden for possible misuse of power, several news outlets are reporting. The request allegedly came during a July 25 phone call during which Trump repeatedly sought Kiev’s help in showing Biden sought the removal of a prosecutor investigating an energy company where his son Hunter Biden was a director.

Where could this lead? The Washington Post reports that a mysterious whistleblowing complaint about a promise Trump made to a foreign leader is linked to the alleged Biden request, which was reportedly followed by a cutoff in aid to Ukraine.

